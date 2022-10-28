5 ways through which Rockstar has made GTA Online enjoyable in 2022

GTA 5 continues to be one of the most popular games among players, with the online version still providing gamers with a brilliant multiplayer experience. Grand Theft Auto Online still gets millions of daily players and the numbers don't look like they will go down anytime soon.

GTA 5 and its online version are masterpieces from Rockstar Games. With the next title announcement expected soon, Rockstar hasn't given up on new content for GTA Online, at least not yet. Weekly updates with 2x and 3x the rewards continue to be added regularly.

Earlier this year, Rockstar also released the Expanded & Enhanced Edition for players on the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft. This edition brought along a slew of upgrades, including a bump up to 4K resolution, 60 fps, HDR options, and ray-tracing compatibilities, among others.

This article will list five ways in which Rockstar has made GTA Online enjoyable in 2022, with a constant bevy of updates and upgrades. The article is not ranked in any specific order, as all of the mentioned features can be equally entertaining.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

GTA Online has something for experienced players and beginners stay entertained

1) Treasure Hunts

Treasure Hunts in GTA Online give players the chance to explore the map in its entirety. The massive scope offers a lot of places that they might usually ignore or have never been to before, and when explored, gets them a hidden reward. These are usually weapons that fans can't purchase directly.

Most of these guns are present for the sole purpose of being a callback to older games or other offerings by Rockstar Games. They may not deal much damage, but completing related objective results in players getting a handsome cash reward, as is the case with the Double-Action Revolver, for example.

2) DLCs with new missions and heists

The biggest update to hit GTA Online came in 2022, The Criminal Enterprises brought new missions and functionality to Nightclub Owners, Executives, MC Presidents, and Gunrunners. It also introduced a new storyline and brought in a fresh crop of vehicles.

The massive update that was brought in after nine years gave players plenty of new missions, heists, vehicles, changes to the number of properties they can own, and so on. All of this gave fans a much-needed refresher, keeping them entertained.

3) Easy and fun ways to earn GTA RP and cash

Weekly updates haven't stopped either in GTA Online, and bring in discounts on various weapons and vehicles. GTA+ members also get drip-fed new vehicles and a cash reward of 500,000 added to their Maze Bank account.

The weekly update also brings 2x and 3x cash and RP rewards for a set of events and missions, giving players even more ways to level up faster and earn more money. This is especially useful for beginners looking to unlock weapons by leveling up quickly; all this while staying entertained with these missions.

There are also custom races for players, team deathmatches, and so on to try with both friends and strangers, and have an equally entertaining time. These events also come with double or triple rewards at times, so gamers can also get paid well while having fun.

4) Holiday-themed events

At the time of writing this article, GTA Online has a slew of Halloween-themed events going on. There are 2x cash & RP rewards for Halloween Adversary Modes and also a new vehicle, the BF Weevil Custom, that's available for players to purchase, along with masks and costumes.

Apart from this, every year around Christmas time, the entire map is covered in snow for a limited time. This brings the holiday spirit to the game and gives players a fresh new look while playing all the holiday specials to get double or triple the rewards.

5) The Diamond Casino & Resort

There are games and gambling rounds in the Diamond casino where players can try their luck and either go big or go broke. Whatever they choose to do in the casino, there are a number of ways to have fun with betting, gambling, spinning the wheel for rewards or just by having shots until they pass out.

The Diamond Casino Heist also gives players a brand new job to steal diamonds from the casino's vault. It is still one of the most famous heists among others, particularly because they grind it just for the sheer gameplay experience on offer.

