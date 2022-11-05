5 most iconic glitches in GTA franchise

Bugs and glitches in GTA games can be aggravating, especially when engaged in intense situations. Throughout the series, Rockstar Games has patched numerous game-breaking bugs but left some minor ones for players to enjoy.

Fans have also discovered several ways to have fun with these bugs, resulting in some memorable moments in the game. This article lists five popular GTA glitches players must try for a fun experience.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 popular GTA glitches that gamers should try for a unique experience

1) Cherry Popper save glitch - GTA Vice City

The Cherry Popper save corruption glitch was one of the most notable in Vice City. This happened because the game was released at a time when communication mediums were not as fast and fluid as they are today. It was a nightmare for many players for a long time.

When Tommy purchases the Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory, a save icon appears inside the establishment. While it is common to save game progress using these icons, the Cherry Popper not only corrupts the save file but also erases the other ones. This puts players at risk of losing the game.

Many fell victim to the trap and lost all of their progress. Although Rockstar later fixed the bug, fans still take precautions when saving their games.

2) Double car explosion - 3D GTA games

Car explosions are common in GTA games, and players frequently flee when a vehicle is on or near a fire. While the explosions in HD-universe games are more realistic and improved in the Expanded and Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5, 3D-universe vehicles sometimes explode twice.

It is unclear whether the game developers included the double explosion by accident or to troll players, but it certainly disrupts the progression.

When a vehicle catches fire, it ignites with a mini-explosion, damaging some of its parts. After a few seconds, a larger explosion occurs, completely destroying the car and its surroundings.

3) Blue Hell - 3D and HD GTA games

Blue Hell, also known as "going out of bounds," is a popular glitch in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. While the glitch exists in all 3D and HD-universe titles, it is most evident in San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Certain hidden areas have no collision effects, allowing one to easily go beneath the map. While the visuals show players falling to infinity, the game teleports them back to the ground in a matter of seconds.

4) Swing Glitch - GTA 4

This is the most amusing and childish glitch in Grand Theft Auto 4. When players attempt to push the swing bars in the Firefly Projects Park, it automatically throws them into the air. The glitch can be done with both characters and vehicles.

The swing's trajectory is unpredictable, so one can fly at any distance. Furthermore, due to inertia, the player occasionally falls off the car's windshield while in the air, resulting in a hilarious scene.

Those who become bored with the game frequently attempt this glitch to have a rib-tickling experience.

5) Telescope glitch - GTA Online

The telescope glitch allows players to combine certain headwear that is not permitted in the game by default. The glitch is simple and easy to execute.

One needs to wear the primary accessory and stand near a telescope without using it. The accessory will be automatically removed, allowing players to equip another one using the interaction menu. Once done, simply walk away from the telescope to merge the primary and new accessories.

Players recently used this bug to create the Pumpkin Mask outfit for the Halloween event, which combines a pumpkin mask and a hat.

