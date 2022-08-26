How to make over $8 million every hour in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has had its share of glitches since its launch, and some remain unpatched. A glitch or a bug is an error that produces unexpected results in a game that was not always intended by the developers.

While they may sometimes break games, they often work to the advantage of gamers too. In GTA Online, gamers have come up with unique money-making ideas based off of glitches. From the myriad tips and tricks that are available on the internet, this is a particular bug that is just as useful.

GTA Online's money-making glitch is helping gamers earn a lot of cash

YouTuber Pooborama has now come up with a fairly easy way to earn more than $8,000,000 in cash following a bug in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist. By following the instructions below, as explained in the video, gamers can earn a lot of money, which can be put to good use when making in-game purchases.

Pooborama does a pretty good job of explaining the steps and the glitch has been present since the Doomsday Heist. Players should take advantage of it before Rockstar fixes it with another GTA Online update.

Ensure you have these selections set up so you can go along with the guide mentioned below.

Selections

Approach Vehicle: Kosatka

Kosatka Infiltration Point: Drainage Tunnel

Drainage Tunnel Compound Entry Point: Drainage Tunnel

Drainage Tunnel Escape Point: Kosatka

Kosatka Time of Day: Night

Entering the vault

Cutting through the grill. (Image via YouTube/Pooborama)

Players can start the job off by swimming to Rubio's compound through the drainage port, as it's one of the shortest routes. Once under the compound, there will be a grill that needs to be cut open. It can be cut through without much effort using their cutting tool. Once through, the drain pipe will lead to another grill to open and reveal the iron ladder. They can then just swim up from there, and head inside the compound, as shown by a cutscene. From there, take down the guards on the way to collecting two key cards. Also, take out the security cameras present before heading to Rubio's office. The gate's key needs to be secured from the guard standing next to the gate. Once that guard is taken down, walking over to him will help acquire the gate key. Headshots will make this easier with less noise, reducing the chances of getting discovered by other NPCs. A couple more guards need to be taken down on the way to Rubio's room that contains the underground vault with cash.

Glitch in the matrix

Glitched scene in the mission. (Image via YouTube/Pooborama)

This is where the glitch appears on the scene, and it requires a bit of zooming into the safe and out for it to happen; it usually takes a few tries.

If the glitched scene appears, there will be a pathway to go through by jumping around to a room that has the Gold bars. The bars will add close to $400,000 to the take. There might even be a second stack following the glitch, but it doesn't appear every time. Cut through the glass case inside locked gates outside Rubio's room to steal the Sinsimito Tequila which will give a $1,000,000 take. The Tequila's location will be shown as a green dot on the map.

Sinsimito Tequila inside a glass case. (Image via YouTube/Pooborama)

This will give players a take of close to $1,500,000 upon completion if played in Hard mode. There might be some money lost or gained depending upon the difficulty level chosen and damage taken.

The final escape

Escape gate secured by Print Cloner. (Image via YouTube/Pooborama)

For escape, the keycards will help open the secured gate using a Print Cloner. The task will be to match fingerprints, which is fairly easy to do. Once out of the gate, there will be another gate to exit using the key. This will lead to the main gate outside, guarded by an agent. Taking them down with a headshot should not alert other NPCs, and the gates can be opened by pressing the green Exit button by its side. Players can then run up to the point to see another agent standing by the bike, take them down, and take the bike out to jump off into the waters to dive and swim away. Swimming back to safety might take longer compared to the entry point through the drain port, but that should complete the heist. Once the cutscene starts, the game needs to be disconnected as soon as the message 'Transaction Pending' pops up on the bottom right-side. This will not affect the take being credited to the player's account.

Restarting the mission

The game will flash a "saving failed" message on the bottom left-hand side of the screen and the game will quit the GTA Online session and load the single-player campaign. The moment the message "Quitting session" stops appearing on the screen is when the game can be taken back online.

Heist Passed message. (Image via RockstarGames)

Once connected back to GTA Online, the "heist passed" message will appear with the final take details flashing on the screen, which might be in the range of $1,300,000.

Players can connect back to SecuroServ and then restart the same heist and follow the steps again, which shouldn't take more than 5-10 minutes each time. However, a quick run-through is recommended to get the glitch functioning and the take to be maximum.

For GTA Online gamers, these glitches can sometimes make or break the game as well. Rockstar keeps sending out updates to fix them, though some stay on for a long time.

