5 reasons why the original GTA Trilogy is still better than the remasters

The GTA community is still recovering from the disappointment they faced when the remastered trilogy was released last year. Since then, Rockstar Games has released many important updates that have made the games playable. But there are still a lot of elements that are missing, which players can only get from the original trilogy.

So, even though getting hands on the original trilogy might be hard as Rockstar Games have removed all of them from most of the stores, they are still worth searching for.

If players are still wondering if they should start playing the original trilogy again, this article will remind them what the games did better than their remastered versions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 features that make original GTA trilogy better than the remastered

1) No visible boundaries

With the remastered GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games added draw distances to all of the games. This was positively received by some fans, but most felt that it made the worlds of all of the three titles seem small and confined.

This issue is not there in the original trilogy, so if players don't want to worry about constantly getting distracted by boundary walls, they should start playing the older games once again.

Moreover, the boundary walls feel too harsh in the remastered GTA Trilogy and will act as a great barrier against immersion, whereas the older titles are better equipped to deal with map boundaries.

2) Better character design

Almost all GTA players will agree that characters from the original trilogy look way better when compared to their remastered counterparts. Almost every single character model in the remastered GTA Trilogy looks way more uncanny than its original counterpart and might even make some people uncomfortable.

This can severely impact players' gaming experience as unnatural faces can easily ruin the flow of gameplay and story. Even though character design is not the best from the original trilogy, they are still miles better than the remastered ones.

3) Smoother animation

Since the titles are just a remastered version of the original games, the animation hasn't transfered properly and looks very clunky and stiff. On the other hand, the animation from the earlier Grand Theft Auto Trilogy looks way more natural and believable.

Animation is really important when it comes to gameplay, as bad, glitchy and unappealing movement can easily destroy the immersive experience — it can even become very frustrating to look at.

The original trilogy has good animation compared to its remastered counterpart, not for any technical reason, but by how well it fits the environment it was taking place in.

4) Original soundtrack intact

Due to copyright issues, many of the iconic songs from the original trilogy are unfortunately not present in the remastered titles.

Grand Theft Auto players who really loved the soundtrack from the earlier titles will be disappointed. While this is not directly Rockstar Games' fault, fans will have a more fulfilling sonic experience when playing the original trilogy.

Many of the iconic songs, especially from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, are not present in their remastered counterpart. This can dramatically change the tone of the gaming experience and even affect players' connection to the game. So, the best thing players can do is play the original trilogy instead.

5) Fewer bugs

The best reason why players should play the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is that there are significantly fewer bugs than the remastered titles. Although new updates have fixed many problems, there's quite a number that still need to be resolved. Meanwhile, the original trilogy has virtually none, at least any that makes the game unplayable.

This is probably the biggest reason why players need to play the original GTA titles, especially if they want an experience that is not frustrating or annoying and can be played without constantly worrying about the game crashing.

