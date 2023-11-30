5 reasons to play GTA 3 Definitive Edition in 2023

The GTA Definitive Edition remasters haven't gone down well with Grand Theft Auto fans, but it's not completely irredeemable. There are some improvements that make the games worth playing, especially in the case of GTA 3 DE. Many are tempted to try it out simply due to the graphics alone, but there are several more reasons to do so.

Whether it's the graphics, improved features, or other reasons, here's why Grand Theft Auto fans should try the remastered GTA 3 in 2023.

Five reasons why GTA 3 Definitive Edition is worth playing in 2023

1) Most stable remaster

Although the Trilogy has its fair share of troubles, the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto 3 has comparatively fewer bugs than that of Vice City and San Andreas. When remastering the 3D Universe Trilogy, Grove Street Games most likely started with this game. This is probably why the quality of the remaster feels better and more stable.

Players have found some bizarre bugs in all three of the games, but the ones in the remastered GTA 3 aren't that bad. Most of these were fixed when Rockstar released their official patches, and the ones that remain aren't game-breaking.

2) Quality-of-life improvements

All Definitive Edition remasters benefit from an improved control scheme imported directly from Grand Theft Auto 5. The games have a weapon wheel like in Grand Theft Auto 5; targeting feels less janky, and auto-aim is much more snappy. Out of all three games, however, GTA 3 DE benefits the most from this change.

This is because the original game is known for being janky and hard to control. Simple things like aiming or driving are much worse compared to the remasters. The original game didn't even have a map. As such, players who never got to play the original game or gave it up because of the controls will benefit a lot from the QoL features in the remastered version.

3) Improved graphics

The most obvious change in the Definitive Edition remasters is the improvement in graphics. However, while there have been many complaints about how the 'improved graphics' compare to the original's mood and tone, GTA 3 DE stands apart.

Rockstar managed to capture the gritty tone of the original with how gloomy Liberty City looks in the Definitive Edition. While this wasn't the case at launch, the patches have taken care of the issue. The improved shaders and lighting, on the other hand, make the game look quite modern.

4) Easier than the original

The Definitive Edition remasters are actually ports of the 3D Universe trilogy's mobile ports. These ports were made a bit easier to make it less frustrating for mobile players and so that the games would be playable with mobile controls.

Certain missions were completely removed or revamped, with new timings or other aids to help the player. Grand Theft Auto 3 is notoriously difficult and includes some of the hardest missions in the entire franchise, like Espresso-2-Go! As such, players who gave up on the original due to the difficulty can enjoy the remastered version.

5) Least-played game in the trilogy

GTA 3 was the first GTA game made completely by Rockstar themselves, and as the first game in such a highly ambitious series, it was bound to be imperfect. On top of that, when compared to games like Vice City and San Andreas, it had much fewer features and was a lot more janky.

This is why the original Grand Theft Auto 3 doesn't always get as much attention as its expansions. It's the least popular game in the 3D Universe trilogy. Now, with the remastered trilogy, players who never played the first game in the trilogy can finally enjoy it and experience everything it has to offer.

