5 reasons not to play GTA Online Adversary Modes anymore

GTA Online Adversary Modes were once a very popular form of gameplay. However, as the game progressed, the player base shifted to other missions and businesses. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of Adversary Modes that you can play at any moment. Some missions are also reserved for special occasions such as Halloween, Christmas, etc. However, only a handful of players try them if they are not listed in double or triple-money rewards.

This article lists five reasons why you should avoid playing GTA Online Adversary Modes in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The entries are not in any particular order.

5 reasons why GTA Online Adversary Modes are no longer worth playing

1) Repetitive gameplay

A screenshot from one of the Adversary Modes in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the developer offers a number of GTA Online Adversary Modes, most of them are repetitive in nature. It is one of the mistakes Rockstar Games made in the multiplayer game. Although you get different locations, obstacles, and enemies, the core gameplay is the same as various other Adversary Modes.

Therefore, it is best to avoid playing the same missions repetitively and try other things such as heists, races, business sell missions, or roleplay features such as taxi drivers. Players should frequently switch between various game modes to keep the experience interesting.

2) Requires a handful of other players

If you are a solo player in Grand Theft Auto Online, then the Adversary Modes are not for you. Most (if not all) of the GTA Online Adversary Modes require two, four, or more players to start. Considering the current state of the game, gathering a large group of players is a mammoth task.

If you are not in a crew or with a group of friends, the process can take several minutes. In the meantime, random players also leave in the middle if the wait time is too long. Therefore, the GTA Online Adversary Modes are better avoided for solo players.

3) Cash rewards are very low

Rockstar Games offers very low cash and RP rewards for GTA Online Adversary Modes. On a regular day, you can earn an average of $5000 for playing the missions. Surely, these missions are not suitable to become rich in Grand Theft Auto Online. Even if the studio increases the payouts to double or triple rewards, they are still not worth the effort.

Fans should note that Rockstar introduced these game modes so that players can have a fun multiplayer experience with others, while also making some cash. Therefore, if you are a grinder, you should avoid these missions.

4) Requires you to play longer

Similar to most of the popular Contact Missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, the rewards from GTA Online Adversary Modes are also proportionate with the time played. This is a weird method where Rockstar offers you more money for playing longer.

That said, most of the GTA Online Adversary Modes can be easily completed within two to three minutes. In that case, players will have to deliberately delay the process to make the most out of a particular mission. Therefore, it is better to avoid these missions in 2024.

5) Occasional glitches

Glitches can ruin your entire gameplay experience and mood (Image via Rockstar Games/GTA Wiki)

The Grand Theft Auto Online gameplay is not free from glitches and sometimes they also occur in Adversary Modes. If this happens, the game will not register your progress and soft-lock you in the mission until you force quit.

As mentioned previously, the GTA Online Adversary Modes already require plenty of prerequisites to be enjoyable and profitable. In that case, facing a glitch and seeing the entire effort go to waste is not acceptable. Therefore, players should stay away from these missions until Rockstar irons out all the glitches in Adversary Modes.

