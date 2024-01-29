5 reasons to play GTA Vice City Stories before GTA 6

GTA 6 is set in Vice City, which Rockstar has already visited twice in the past. Most fans undoubtedly played the original Vice City, which was not only a huge success when it first came out but was also ported and rereleased several times. However, Vice City Stories, another game set in the same location, flew under the radar and is considered quite underrated.

As such, now that Rockstar is set to revamp Vice City in an HD Universe title, players should look back into the past and explore Vice City as it was in 1984, which was presented in GTA Vice City Stories. With that in mind, here are several reasons why players should try this game out before Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons why players should try GTA Vice City Stories before GTA 6 is launched

1) Another look at Vice City

Rockstar unveiled their own rendition of 1980s Miami with GTA Vice City in 2002. The game is set in 1986, and there are several iconic locations around the city which have become fan favorites. As such, Grand Theft Auto fans can take another look at Vice City before GTA 6 is released with Vice City Stories (2006).

This game is set in 1984, and while the map is mostly the same, there are some major changes. Some new locations have been added, such as the Washington Beach Fairground. Meanwhile, other locations, like the Washington Mall, have been removed or shown to be under construction.

2) Unique game mechanics

GTA Vice City Stories has some unique game mechanics that have never been seen in another Grand Theft Auto title. Players can take over various properties around the map from rival gangs and start their own business with them. There are multiple types of businesses that can be further upgraded.

These can also get attacked by rival gangs, and the protagonist, Victor Vance, can have his own gang to protect his businesses. There are also some upgrades carried over from San Andreas, such as the ability to swim, along with new types of weapons and vehicles.

3) An underrated story

Vice City Stories follows the story of the Vance brothers, with Victor Vance as the protagonist. His story is very different from that of Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City. Where Tommy is a ruthless criminal who attempts to rise to the top of Vice City's underworld, Victor is an ex-soldier who is simply trying to protect and provide for his family and loved ones.

Victor is probably the least morally dubious character in the entire series and rarely engages in mindless violence. This was Rockstar's last Grand Theft Auto title before the grim and serious Grand Theft Auto 4 was launched in 2008, and it shows their drastic change in direction.

4) Made for handheld

Vice City Stories was originally launched on the Sony PSP, so its gameplay is perfectly suited for the handheld controls. It was also ported over to the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3. However, some fans also like to emulate the game on their smartphones, as it was never officially included in the catalog of GTA games on mobile.

At no moment does the game feel as clunky as the original Vice City. Rockstar learned a lot from their previous games and applied the San Andreas-like control scheme and gameplay to Vice City Stories.

5) Experience the 80s one last time

Vice City Stories has an iconic soundtrack with some classic hits from the 1980s. The game brings back several radio stations from GTA Vice City, such as Flash FM, Wave 103, V-Rock, Emotion 98.3, and Radio Espantoso. All radio stations have been refreshed with new tracks that are as iconic as the ones from Vice City.

The ambiance of the 80s has also been maintained, as in the original Vice City. Some new outfits represent the era's fashion, and the neon lights in almost every location look much better in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories.

