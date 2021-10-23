5 reasons why players should invest in the bunker in GTA Online

GTA Online has many businesses and properties that help players make money in the game. The Bunker is a property that was introduced to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update. There are 11 bunkers available for purchase from Maze Bank Foreclosures. The most common and best bunker to buy is the Chumash Bunker, as it is easily accessible and close to both Los Santos and Blaine County.

In order to access the bunker, players need to be a VIP/CEO or the president of an MC. The bunker can be customized with several additions, similar to Motorcycle Clubhouses and CEO Offices.

There are many benefits of owning a Bunker in GTA Online and here are five reasons why players should invest in the bunker.

Top 5 reasons why it's worthwhile for GTA Online players to invest in the bunker

5) New upgrades for weapons

(Timestamp - 3:04)

Research is a Bunker procedure in which staff can be assigned to research projects. Players can assign staff to do research to gain weapons upgrades. These upgrades feature incendiary rounds, armor-piercing bullets and explosive rounds to name a few.

4) Personal Shooting Range

(Timestamp - 1:54)

In the bunker, players can add a personal shooting range where players can practice their shooting skills. This upgrade can be bought while purchasing the bunker or can be added later on during the game. The shooting range gives players rewards and also unlocks a few new throwables in the game.

3) Storage and Worshop for the MOC

( Timestamp - 1:30)

The Mobile Operations Center is a huge truck that players can spawn in GTA Online. Players cannot buy an MOC without owning a bunker as this is where the vehicle is stored when it is not in use.

The MOC lets players have a mobile weapons workship and also an MOC vehicle workship which lets players upgrade vehicles that cannot be upgraded anywhere else except the Avenger.

2) Storage Anti-Aircraft Trailer

(Timestamp - 1:30)

The Anti-Aircraft Trailer is a weaponized trailer strapped to the back of a vehicle to move around. This trailer has three different types of weapons that can be used: the minigun, the dual 20mm flak cannon and the homing missile.

The minigun comes with the AA Trailer while the other two weapons need to be unlocked by doing research at the bunker.

1) The Bunker business

(Timestamp - 3:30)

Besides all the aforementioned perks, the bunker is mainly known for its gun-running business. Players can assign staff towards manufacturing and cash in by doing gunrunning missions. In these missions, players need to wait for the staff to manufacture the product and do the delivery mission to earn cash.

These missions are what make the bunker worth it as this is one of the best methods of earning passive income in GTA Online.

