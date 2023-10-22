5 reasons why Rockstar should release GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch before next hardware upgrade by the gaming giant

Imagine a world where Rockstar Games released GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch. There is no indication that it will happen any time soon, yet it's a dream that some gamers have for one reason or another. This article will explore five interesting aspects that would make the game appealing on this fan-favorite console, no matter the probability.

It is worth noting that it is extremely unlikely that GTA 5 will appear on the Nintendo Switch. The console is already several years old and weak from a technical standpoint. There are also rumors of a Switch 2 coming out. If that's the case, it would make more sense to have a port on the newer platform.

Still, there are some reasons why this popular game should have come out on Nintendo's current home console.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Exploring a new market, going beyond the Trilogy, and more reasons to release GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch

1) Give Nintendo fans more than just the Trilogy

Remember, the GTA Trilogy wasn't made by Rockstar Games (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're a fan of the Grand Theft Auto series, you should already know that the Nintendo Switch only has one entry on that platform. In this case, it's the GTA Trilogy, a remaster of three classics: III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

However, the GTA Trilogy has a myriad of problems that make it not ideal compared to other games in the series, regardless of the port. It would be nice if GTA 5 were on this console since other highly detailed games like Witcher 3 run well on this platform.

2) Handheld capabilities

Some people found unofficial ways to play this game on this console (Image via TEST GAME/YouTube)

The main way to play Grand Theft Auto 5 in a handheld way is via the Steam Link app. That option isn't convenient for every gamer, so having an alternative would have been nice. As far as popular options go, the Nintendo Switch is brilliant in that it's a hybrid between handheld and home consoles.

Assuming the game did run well (big if, admittedly), GTA 5 would have been a blast to play on the go without having to get it on Steam or do something else sketchy. This console is also nice since you wouldn't be forced to play it in handheld mode since you could play it like a normal home console.

3) New market

The primary demographic is very different (Image via Nintendo)

With over 129.53 million copies sold worldwide, the Nintendo Switch is the third best-selling console ever. Porting a game to it would seem like a no-brainer since there is a huge market of gamers, many of whom might not have an Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or other platforms to play certain games.

There isn't much in the way of games like Grand Theft Auto on this console. Having arguably many people's favorite in GTA 5 would make sense if it could be ported.

4) The PS3 and Xbox 360 had GTA 5

The PS3 version doesn't look too good today (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the PS3 and Xbox 360 could have GTA 5, so could the Nintendo Switch. The former two consoles had weaker specs than Nintendo's current console. In that case, it would be possible to at least have the original version prior to the Enhanced Edition on the console.

However, some gamers would be disappointed if they had a gutted version. It would require a lot of optimization that Rockstar Games wouldn't see as worthwhile, yet the option is there nonetheless.

5) It would be a good way to pass the time until GTA 6

Many people need something to keep them occupied until GTA 6 comes out (Image via Rockstar Games, Miamibeachfl.gov)

Playing an old title on a new console is a nice way to pass the time for some gamers. No GTA 6 announcement date is in sight, and players have been waiting several years for one now. In the meantime, they might as well play some great titles.

A theoretical GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch would be a fun way to pass a few dozen hours if it was optimized well.

Poll : Do you have the GTA Trilogy on your Nintendo Switch? Yes No 0 votes