Top 5 open-world games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch in 2023

Open-world games like GTA 5 are plentiful on the Nintendo Switch, but many of them leave a lot to be desired. Hence, this list will focus on some of the most popular or acclaimed titles that have some resemblance to Rockstar's iconic single-player game. After all, that title isn't on this console, so playing similar games is as good as it gets.

The main emphasis here is the open-world environment. If it's big and fun to explore, then that's a big reason to list it here. Likewise, its similarity to GTA 5 is another factor. Not every entry listed here will be a "GTA Clone," so some loosely similar games can appear below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Witcher 3, L.A. Noire, and more great open-world games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch

5) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy is the only official Grand Theft Auto game on the Nintendo Switch. While it's had a controversial launch due to being unoptimized and incredibly buggy, recent patches have made the remasters much more palatable. Those who get this title technically get three entries:

Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition

This collection of remasters has core gameplay very similar to GTA 5 since every title here is a predecessor to that entry.

4) Burnout Paradise Remastered

A fun racing experience (Image via Criterion Games)

Not every game like GTA 5 is obligated to have a huge focus on crime. In this case, Burnout Paradise Remastered is recommended for gamers seeking an open-world title with a heavy emphasis on driving. The street racing here is arguably better than how it feels in Grand Theft Auto Online.

There are over 130 vehicles in Burnout Paradise Remastered, with even a Cops and Robbers game mode. This racing game is underrated, yet something Nintendo Switch owners should consider.

3) L.A. Noire

An underrated title published by Rockstar Games (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games published L.A. Noire, so it does have a more direct connection to GTA 5 than most other titles on this list. This game was ported to the Nintendo Switch and is basically an open-world title set in the 1940s where the player is assigned as a detective solving crimes.

Some similar features to GTA 5 exist here, but the main gameplay loop is noticeably different. For example, players must find clues to solve crimes and interrogate witnesses whenever necessary. Still, L.A. Noire is a fantastic Nintendo Switch title to recommend, especially for those who like open-world settings similar to Los Angeles.

2) Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

A good example of how an ambitious game can be ported to the Nintendo Switch (Image via CD PROJEKT)

Another open-world game vaguely similar to GTA 5 worth recommending is Witcher 3. It's a mature title with a huge environment to explore, and the reviews for the entire collection are fantastic. It's impressive that Witcher 3 even has a good Nintendo Switch port since so many other companies fail to port over much smaller titles nearly as well.

Anybody seeking a medieval kind of open-world environment will love the fantastical setting and brilliant writing offered here. Witcher 3 is often more praised than the next game on this list, but the latter is more similar to GTA 5, which is why it will rank higher.

1) Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package

Arguably the best Saints Row game (Image via Volition)

Both Saints Row: The Third and IV would be good contenders to put on this list of open-world games like GTA 5. Of the two, Saints Row: The Third is the more realistic option as it's far less superhero-esque. Many adult gamers should already know this series since it's arguably the most famous GTA Clone franchise that's almost been as successful for the past two decades.

The new Saints Row game from 2022 might not be on the Nintendo Switch, but its disappointing reviews mean most players would likely want to stick with the older titles. Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package is basically the third mainline game with several DLC items bundled with it.