Top 5 games like GTA 5 that have endless replayability

GTA 5 is one of those games where, if a gamer wants, they can play it forever. Even after completing all of the missions and side activities, they can still just roam around the huge sandbox world and do whatever they want to do. The only thing that can stop them from this game is boredom.

Because of this, many players might either shift to only playing GTA Online or stop playing GTA games altogether, when they realize they have conceivably done everything they can do.

It'ss not all doom and gloom as they are many different open-world games that can provide players with a similar experience they had with GTA 5, and sometimes even better. The only thing they need to do is to have an open mind. So, this article will recommend players with five of the best open-world games that are similar to GTA 5 in terms of replayability.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 games that are like GTA 5 and emphasize endless replayability

1) Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is the most recent installment in this open-world action-adventure series, developed and published by Square Enix. All of the features of an open-world sandbox game are present in this game, combined with the innovative tools and mechanics it provides its players.

The fourth iteration is more action-packed, but also encourages creativity and the development of fresh and original methods to cause havoc. Just Cause 4 is just like GTA 5, if the latter only focused on insane action set pieces made by the players themselves.

2) The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is a pretty long game that is packed with countless quests, characters, and magic systems. Hence, players don't have to worry about the lack of content from this game. It will be years before they can genuinely declare that they are through with The Witcher 3.

The game's missions and activities have all been meticulously designed, complete with appropriate animations, voice acting, and cutscenes. The Witcher 3's map is also quite big with many places to explore and discover. If players are looking for a combination of addictive gameplay and engaging narrative, then this is the perfect game for them to play.

3) Fallout 4

The fourth main game from the Fallout series is an action role-playing game released in 2015 by Bethesda Game Studios. The game is set in the Commonwealth, a post-apocalyptic open world that includes Boston and the surrounding area of Massachusetts.

Fallout 4 is pretty popular among players who are looking to immerse themselves in a completely different world. Furthermore, the it is enriched with deep lore and mysteries that will keep everyone intrigued. They can also start their settlements, do a variety of side quests, and participate in branching storylines that get affected by their choices.

4) Hitman 3

Hitman 3 might not exactly provide players with an extensive open-world map like GTA 5, but the variety of locations where the missions take place are highly detailed and interactive. Players can approach every assassination however they want, and the game provides them with plenty of tools that they can use to creatively complete their objectives.

Hitman 3 presents players with some of the best sandbox elements they can expect from a stealth game of this caliber. Moreover, if players don't prefer this method, they still have an option to go gun blazing into every assassination.

5) Sleeping Dogs

Compared to GTA 5, Sleeping Dogs offers players a far richer and more comprehensive hand-to-hand fighting system. The game prioritizes physical combat rather than the gun-based shooting of GTA 5.

Sleeping Dogs is set in Hong Kong and provides players with authentic metropolitan areas that they can explore and visit.

Although Los Santos from Grand Theft Auto 5 is likewise based on Los Angeles, Sleeping Dogs' setting has more in connection with the actual city. Thus, it feels more realistic and grounded in reality.

There is also a pretty engrossing narrative, which is heavily inspired by action films that involve Kung Fu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far