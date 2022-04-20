5 ways in which Rockstar Games could develop GTA 6's story

Over the years, Rockstar Games has created a wide variety of stories for their Grand Theft Auto game series, from GTA 1's simple plot to GTA 5's epic action-adventure tale. At this point, the developers are in a position where the only limit to narrative ambition is their imagination.

GTA 6 was recently announced, and its story has been kept under wraps for a while now, but we can still speculate and imagine how it might pan out in this new installment.

This article lists some of the more interesting directions Grand Theft Auto might take to present its story.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

5 interesting ways GTA 6's story can develop

5) An even bigger story with many playable characters

Rockstar Games can introduce a bigger map for players to play in with more than three playable characters. After all, with every installment, GTA has grown more ambitious with its storytelling and world-building.

This type of storytelling can get complicated because of how many characters the game has to handle, but it is something that we have seen in other games, such as Watch Dogs Legion.

This could be an interesting direction, but it also has a high chance of failing, especially as some found juggling three characters tricky enough in Grand Theft Auto 5.

4) Create your own story

The last two years have seen a boom in roleplaying servers and roleplaying in general, so Rockstar may see this as a sign of a new direction it can go in with GTA 6. Interest in the series was renewed due to these roleplaying mods and servers as they provided players with a fresh experience.

Keeping in mind that many of the major titles have some begun to incorporate RPG elements, it would not be a surprise to see this get implemented in the next game.

Instead of playing an established fictional character, players can create their own with flaws and advantages of their choice.

3) Nostalgic trip to the past

Nostalgia has become a big part of our popular culture, and this was evident by Rockstar Games' recent GTA Trilogy remaster, so it is possible that the game will feature characters from previous entries to tell a grand epic narrative spanning decades.

All of the previous games in the franchise have dedicated fan bases, so to see characters from those titles brought back together in a single GTA game would be quite something.

2) Virtual Reality Story

GTA 6 could turn up the immersion a notch by being fully playable in virtual reality mode. With all the discussion surrounding the metaverse and how much virtual reality has developed, it is a valid direction Grand Theft Auto 6 can take. Among notable recent examples, Half-Life: Alyx was a VR game even though the Half-Life series’ previous installments were first-person shooter games.

It would be a different kind of story as players will not only play the game but be immersed in them. The stories would also be very different as they would have to integrate the VR factor into it.

Presently, virtual reality devices may not be as prevalent as they need to be for this. However, given that the game could be as far away as 2025, a lot could change by then, including a rapid increase in VR headset usage among gamers.

1) A single character-driven story

It is also possible that the next game might just return to its roots and feature a personal narrative about a single character that the player controls.

The Grand Theft Auto series has provided us with many memorable characters such as Tommy Vercetti and Niko Bellic. The plot could even take a backseat in favor of a personalized character study in the vein of games like Silent Hill 2 and Spec Ops: The Line.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee