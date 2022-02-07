5 ways GTA 6 could be better than any previous installment from the series

By the time GTA 6 is released, it will have been a minimum of ten years since GTA 5 hit the shelves and was purchased by over 150 million fans worldwide.

The gaming world predicts record-breaking sales yet again from this titan of the industry in the coming years when the next game is finally released. Until then, fans and players will have to wait to learn more about expectations. This does not mean they can't dream in the meantime, however.

This article will talk about five ways in which GTA 6 could be better than any previous instalment of the series so far.

Fans expect GTA 6 to be the best game of all time

The video above shows YouTuber Joseph Witty discussing why he believes GTA 6 will be the most fantastic game of all time.

Below are five ways the GTA community believes that GTA 6 could be the best game of the entire series thus far.

5) New weapons and vehicles

GTA 6 will undoubtedly introduce players to a whole new array of weaponry and vehicles in the game, not to mention weaponised vehicles. After the success of Warstock and Arena Wars, it makes sense to most fans that there would be new and improved items in this category.

There are also certain to be some very divisive new guns, heavy weapons and melee weapons that players will enjoy a great deal.

4) Most in depth storyline

One of the most anticipated things for GTA 6 hopefuls is the storyline and characters in the game. There is a chance that gamers might see the return of some characters from the GTA universe, but also, there could be a whole new cast with an entirely new set of problems.

Either way, fans of the Rockstar franchise cannot wait to hear news about how exciting and big the storyline of the newest instalment of the games will be.

3) Unbelievable new online possibilities

The way that GTA Online has grown in popularity indeed stands as proof that the next instalment will more than likely blow its predecessor out of the water. Fans are almost too excited even to guess what might be in store next.

Many gamers hope for larger lobbies, while some want the locations in GTA Online to be expanded. Fans think it would be amazing to fly between cities to meet other players or friends in the game.

2) More story missions than ever before

Surely GTA 6 will be the biggest game so far in the series. And with this, it follows that it should have the most missions in any of the games to date. Especially given all of the extra time to produce the yet unreleased game.

Fans worldwide do not only expect more stories, weapons, side-adventures, easter eggs and so on. Most gamers are sure that the number of missions in the next instalment will keep players busy for a long time.

1) Biggest map of all time

There have been so many rumours surrounding the composition of the GTA 6 map over the past few years. The truth is that nothing is still known for sure. Some of the most popular ideas about the map online have included ones like the image above, where all cities from the previous games are combined into one giant map.

Of course, these ideas are just speculation, even if they are fascinating to think about. If Rockstar did bring back previous game locations, they would indeed be revamped beyond anyone's expectations.

