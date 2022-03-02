5 ways in which Rockstar can improve the mission structure in GTA 6

Rockstar has had a very long time to change up the mission structure for GTA 6. Many gamers wonder what changes might have been made when they received their own copy of the game.

There is a general feeling that some of the missions in previous games were unnecessary, for example, or lacked something that the players wanted to experience.

This article will discuss five ways in which Rockstar can improve the mission structure in GTA 6.

Fans cant wait to learn more about the missions in GTA 6

5) Less filler missions

There have been missions in GTA 5 and other titles that players did not like because they were seemingly pointless or just too annoying. Tasks where players have to complete mundane tasks like buying clothes or spying on enemies to gather intel.

While a few gamers don't mind some aimless tasks, many feel like these filler missions are a waste of time. They want Rockstar to leave more of them out and replace them with attention-grabbing missions in GTA 6.

4) Character development

While GTA fans generally feel like they know the protagonists in the game, some feel like they do not know enough about each one to empathize with them fully. Each main character in the GTA games is joined during a tumultuous time in their lives where things start to go wrong, and they must once again turn to a life of crime.

GTA 6 hopefuls would like to see much more about its protagonists' good times and hardships. The idea that the game could feature a brother and sister team would address this by adding more complicated emotions and a more comprehensive backstory for players to immerse themselves in.

3) More relevance to side missions

The most enjoyable side-missions ever (Image via YouTube @DBTG)

The Strangers & Freaks side-missions in GTA 5 were genuinely brilliant. The odd characters that the protagonists met and interacted with during the game were entertaining. However, only a few missions led to a continuing storyline, like the Epsilon missions.

Gamers waiting for GTA 6 to be released hope that Rockstar will expand on these types of missions. They want Rockstar to make them more relevant to the story and allow them to impact outcomes in the game.

2) More freedom

Players think some missions are too linear (Image via YouTube @THALLA)

Gamers would like to see missions with more freedom of movement or approach in GTA 6. They feel some of the tasks in previous GTA games are too linear and require a specific path to be followed.

GTA fans are constantly inventing new and unique methods of attack and approach in the game. They feel that being limited to entering through a single door or using a specific weapon can be too restrictive.

1) No distant respawns

Players hate respawning so far from missions (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most frustrating things for players while on missions is when they die and are forced to respawn in a random location far from their target. This happens too often to GTA fans who would rather Rockstar change this feature.

Many gamers have discussed online possible answers to this problem for GTA 6, with a few ideas being very well received. For instance, perhaps gamers could set waypoints where they would like to respawn during missions.

Another idea was not to force players to return to opposite sides of the map when retrieving vehicles, like in the Kosatka set-up mission flying to Cayo Perico.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar