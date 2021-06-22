5 reasons why the Terrorbyte is a great purchase in GTA Online

The big thing about GTA Online is driving, so it's only natural for the game to feature all sorts of vehicles.

From flying motorcycles to armored beasts to well-equipped helicopters, GTA Online features a number of great vehicles, each more impressive than the other. None are, however, quite as unique and versatile as the Terrorbyte.

The Terrorbyte was added to GTA Online as part of the After Hours update, and is available for purchase at Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,375,000.

The Terrorbyte can only be stored and customized in the Nightclub warehouse so players will need to purchase a Nightclub in order to own the Terrorbyte.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most important features of this incredibly popular mobile military truck.

5 reasons why the Terrorbyte makes for a great investment in GTA Online

#5 Weaponized Vehicle

As expected from a vehicle of its class, the Terrorbyte is exceptionally well-equipped and boasts awe-inspiring invincibility in the face of adversity.

GTA Online features a number of weaponized vehicles but not many come equipped with a Multi-Lock Missile Battery that can lock on five different targets at once. To say the least, the Terrorbyte is a powerful force of nature (technology, to be precise), and it makes for one heck of a weaponized military base in GTA Online.

#4 Versatility

GTA Online boasts a number of diverse vehicles but the likes of the Terrorbyte have seldom been seen before. The mobile military truck is perhaps the most versatile vehicle in GTA Online. It is weaponized, armored, comes equipped with a number of cool features (which are listed below) and is incredibly fast for such a bulky ramp. All in all, it's one of the most complete vehicles in GTA Online and deserves all the hype in the world.

#3 Exclusive Jobs

The Terrorbyte enables players to unlock a bunch of high-paying jobs that are exclusively tied to the vehicle. These jobs are extremely profitable in nature and barely take a few minutes of grinding. The catch, or the perk, is that they cannot be accessed if the player doesn't own the Terrorbyte in GTA Online, which gives another reason to consider purchasing the weaponized truck.

#2 Central Nerve

This is perhaps the most popular feature of the Terrorbyte. The military truck comes equipped with a futuristic touchscreen that allows players to conduct all their businesses from one central location and finally put an end to the consistent grinding that comes with owning multiple startups in GTA Online. The Central Nerve also allows players to activate source and sell missions from one mobile location so they don't have to travel halfway across the map to complete a mission.

#1 Stores the Oppressor MK II

Another reason to own this beast of a vehicle. The Oppressor MK II is the most popular vehicle in GTA Online. In fact, much of the fun of playing GTA Online these days boils down to the futuristic flying bike. The Terrorbyte comes equipped with a built-in platform that allows players to safely store the Oppressor MK II when they're done wreaking havoc in an Online session and need to catch a respite from the chaos of the streets.

