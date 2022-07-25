5 regions where GTA 6 could be located

The hype for GTA 6 has never been higher, especially after Rockstar Games officially announced that they are allocating resources and focusing on its development. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has still not released any trailer for the game so far.

Until they receive some concrete information, players in the community have relegated themselves to forming speculations and theories regarding the upcoming title. One of the most popular topics that players discuss is the location of the game.

This article will present players with five locations where GTA 6 could be located. But again, nothing has been officially confirmed and all of this is just speculation. Thus, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

From Mexico to London, here are some locations where GTA 6 could take place

5) Mexico

Users on Reddit conducted a poll regarding GTA 6's location, and an overwhelming majority supported the notion of GTA 6 taking place in Mexico.

This could be an amazing and fresh new place to set a GTA game. Moreover, Rockstar Games has introduced Mexican territories in Red Dead Redemption 2, so it is possible for the company to add more regions from Mexico in GTA's next installment as well.

Rockstar Games could go one step ahead and also add a map representing the USA, and players could have the option to travel between the two countries. This would make the game more immersive and interesting.

4) South America

The idea that the next game might be set in South America was a pretty plausible one when the Project Americas leak happened, but now many players believe that leak was fake. Still, there are players who really wish that GTA 6 would take them outside the USA.

South America can be an amazing setting for GTA 6. Rockstar Games has already set Max Payne 3 there before, so bringing players back to that setting will be a nostalgic trip.

3) London

London occasionally surfaces as a potential location for the Grand Theft Auto title.

Rockstar Games has not visited this location since Grand Theft Auto: London 1969. Given that it was originally created in 2D, players will be quite excited to see what the city will look like with next-gen graphics.

2) Liberty City

Rockstar Games can simply take players back to Liberty City, which was introduced in Grand Thef Auto 4. Liberty City is one of the game's most iconic locations and a lot of players have an emotional connection to it, so it would be really poetic if it could return in the next installment of the series.

Liberty City could also be given a new look as many Grand Theft Auto 4 players hate the rustic and grimy look of the original city. Rockstar Games could upgrade the city to reflect how it has changed over the years.

1) Vice City

Grand Theft Auto 6 being located in Vice City is by far the most popular and fan favorite rumor. Players have a strong sense of nostalgia surrounding the city, and it would not be surprising to see its reintroduction in the next installment in some capacity.

Furthermore, players could also get a modern-day rendition of Vice City. This is a theory that both excites and polarizes fans, as Vice City is inspired by Miami of the 80s.

Regardless of how Rockstar Games tackles it, revisting Vice City in any form would make the majority of the players happy, that is for sure.

