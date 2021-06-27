5 reliable allies in the GTA series

Betrayal is a recurring theme in the GTA series, yet so is loyalty; for every hundred backstabbers, there is a good friend who keeps their word.

GTA players cannot only rely on themselves, even if they are one-man armies. They also need the resources to collect powerful weapons, as well as connections for political favors. It may seem hard to believe, but there are useful allies who prove not everybody is out to get the player.

A loyal friend is a rare commodity in GTA, but it's a treasure worth keeping. They can help out the player in several ways, especially during a difficult mission.

Sometimes it's not even about the gameplay as much as the storyline. These allies are great assets to any GTA player.

Five dependable allies in the GTA series

#5 - Little Jacob

The crime-ridden streets of Liberty City make navigating it difficult in GTA 4, but that's where Jacob Hughes comes into play. Better known as Little Jacob, he is a trustworthy ally and close friend of Niko Bellic.

He is a weapons dealer who can hook up GTA players with several powerful weapons and armor.

Once the player spends enough time with Jacob, he will sell his various goods. Depending on the completion of specific GTA 4 missions, he will have everything from Molotov cocktails to devastating RPGs.

Early on in the game, he warned Niko about Dimitri Rascalov and provided backup when his suspicions were proven correct.

Jacob is always there for Niko, especially in the final mission, where he pilots an Annihilator to get Niko to where he needs to be. Through hell and high water, he is there for the GTA player.

#4 - Grove Street Families

Before GTA players head straight into Ballas turf, they should bring some backup. With enough respect, Carl Johnson can recruit Grove Street members to follow him around Los Santos. The higher the level of respect, the more allies he can recruit to his cause.

Grove Street Families are especially useful for gang wars. With a total of three enemy waves and limited health and armor pickups, GTA players should find a durable vehicle and a bunch of reliable backups.

Besides good old-fashioned gang wars, GTA players can also mess around with bodyguards at their side. There is a reason why the color green is representative of the San Andreas experience, and it's not just because of money.

#3 - Phil Cassidy

He may be drunk and prone to dismembering himself, but Phil Cassidy is one of Tommy Vercetti's most trusted criminal partners. During their famous bank robbery, Phil succeeded in his job whereas incompetent driver Hilary King failed.

Although he lost his arm in a boomshine accident, Phil remains a viable ally. He sells high-grade military weaponry that isn't normally sold in Ammu-Nation, such as remote grenades and miniguns.

There is also a Patriot at his place, where the player can drive around.

Phil was also a close friend of Victor Vance, the protagonist of Vice City Stories. He even broke into Fort Baxter so he could give Victor the opening to steal a military gunship. Phil certainly has the guts to prove himself.

#2 - United Liberty Paper Contact

The ULP contact starts off as a very suspicious individual. After Niko finds out his girlfriend was a government agent sent to spy on him, the ULP contact forces him to do some dirty work.

This includes high-profile assassinations and cover-ups. GTA players have no reason to trust him at all.

However, the ULP contact offers an ultimatum. Should Niko perform his job well, the ULP contact can track down someone he is looking for - Darko Brevic. Given his powerful connections overseas, he certainly has the capabilities to do so.

Ultimately, the ULP agent has proven to be a man of his word. He gives Niko exactly what he asked for, as he delivers Darko to him directly. Niko could even wish him well in an email, should the GTA player choose to do so.

#1 - Mike Toreno

Long before the ULP contact, there was government agent Mike Toreno. In the events of San Andreas, GTA players thought he was a major enemy that had to be dealt with when they took down the Loco Syndicate. It turns out there is more to him than meets the vulnerable eye.

Voiced by smooth talker James Woods, he gives a charismatic performance as Mike Toreno. He believes sometimes good people have to die, although he is more than willing to have bad people go after each other.

Toreno gives CJ his own private airfield so he can learn to fly on dangerous missions.

At the end of the game, Toreno does exactly what he says he was going to do - free CJ's brother Sweet from prison. It's a rare instance where a boss character in GTA doesn't voluntarily screw over the protagonist.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

