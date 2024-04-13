5 secret locations to explore in GTA Online before GTA 6

The Grand Theft Auto games are full of secret locations, and GTA Online is no exception. So, before GTA 6 comes out, here are a few places in that title worth checking out. Some of these areas are just fascinating to explore, and others have intriguing Easter eggs. Many of you may have already visited some of these locations, but not all of them are as well known.

You can even visit these sites in Story Mode, as there are some Easter eggs that can only be found in Grand Theft Auto 5's single-player. In light of that, here are the secret locations that GTA Online players should be exploring before GTA 6 comes out in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Five GTA Online secret locations to discover ahead of GTA 6

1) Abandoned mineshaft

In the Great Chaparral region, there's a boarded-up cave that actually leads to an abandoned mineshaft. If you want to enter it, you can do so by destroying its entrance with explosives. Inside, you'll find a corpse wearing what looks like a suit from the 40s. This is Isaac, a character tied to the Murder Mystery side mission in Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode.

What's weird is he's clearly meant to have died in the 40s, yet the body is just slightly decomposed. If you've completed the Treasure Hunt in GTA Online, this is one of the secret locations you might have already visited.

2) Tongva Hills cave

The Tongva Hills cave is a small, barely noticeable cave found in the center of the Tongva Valley region. You'll find it north of the second stream in this area. In Story Mode, you can usually spot a Spaceship Part inside the cave, but there's nothing more of interest here.

In GTA Online, it's one of many secret locations you visit during the Treasure Hunt quest. You'll find one of the clues required for this quest in the cave, along with a mutilated semi-naked corpse. If you haven't yet done that mission, you should do so before GTA 6 comes out.

3) Los Santos maintenance tunnels

The Los Santos maintenance tunnels are rife with rumors and popular GTA myths, including tales of a certain creature and even some creepy voices being heard there. The place is quite huge, and you have a lot to explore here.

If you've completed the Story Mode, one of the GTA 5 heists will see you driving through the winding roads of these tunnels to get rid of pursuing cops. In fact, you can use this same strategy in GTA Online as well, as the large tunnels are easy to lose pursuers in.

4) Military Base ATC Tower

To access the Lago Zancudo military base without getting a 5-star wanted level, you'll have to buy a GTA Online Hangar in this location. Once you do so, you can explore the place to your heart's content. What many players don't know about this place is that it holds one of many secret locations in the game.

You can enter and explore the large ATC tower that's next to the runway and near the hangars. Just go through the doors below the sign that says, "Fort Zancudo Tower." There's a working elevator as well as a stairway that takes you to the top of the tower. You can also enter a training room on the ground floor. The tower is populated with several NPCs, both on the ground as well as on the top floors.

5) Mount Chiliad Tunnel

Mount Chiliad is a hotbed of conspiracy regarding aliens, the Epsilon Cult, and much more, but one of the lesser-known secret locations in this area is actually a tunnel. The roadway tunnel is always empty, as no NPC driver will ever use it for whatever reason. Some players have apparently heard strange sounds when inside the tunnel, although this hasn't been proved.

Also Read: GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you already visited all of these places? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion