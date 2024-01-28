5 shortcomings present in GTA 5 that you should be eliminated in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 5's highly anticipated sequel, GTA 6, is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Fans expect it to eliminate many of its predecessor's shortcomings that held its potential back to some degree. However, intricate details about the upcoming title's gameplay features and mechanics are scarce since its debut trailer was more of a cinematic experience, focusing on the setting.

Future trailers of the sequel might focus on this aspect, but while we wait for their release, let's take a look at five shortcomings present in Grand Theft Auto 5 that should be eliminated in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poor map design and 4 other GTA 5 shortcomings that should be eliminated in GTA 6

1) Lack of enterable buildings

Los Santos appears detailed and expansive, but the lack of enterable buildings can quickly diminish the sense of awe. Even the most basic interiors, like restaurants, haven't been incorporated, rendering the city big yet empty.

Therefore, Rockstar must ensure that GTA 6's map has a variety of accessible interiors so that it not only looks impressive but also feels the same gameplay-wise. The studio did this in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas in 2004 on much weaker hardware, making the lack of enterable buildings in Grand Theft Auto 5 perplexing.

2) Less importance to businesses

Grand Theft Auto 5's open-world map consists of some purchasable businesses that generate money passively. But the main problem here is that there isn't much use for them. The story missions in the game pay handsomely, especially the heists. Once the main campaign is beaten, there is little use for these businesses.

One way of fixing this issue is by making businesses in GTA 6 integral to its story, as seen in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Additionally, these businesses must have interesting and varied missions.

3) Poor map design

Grand Theft Auto 5's map consists of the city of Los Santos and Blaine County's sprawling landmass. However, the former is tucked in one corner, leaving the rest of the map barren. Additionally, this results in Grand Theft Auto Online's action being restricted to just one area, as players have little reason to hang around in Blaine County.

To eliminate this shortcoming in Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar could include small towns and settlements scattered across Leonida with significant things to do. The GTA 6 leaks suggest that there might be more cities than just Vice City, but that is yet to be officially confirmed.

4) No story mode DLCs

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out for 10 years, but no story mode DLC was released for the title. While Rockstar Games released several DLCs for its online mode, many wanted to learn more about Michael, Trevor, and Franklin after the main campaign concluded.

Sadly, the recent GTA 5 source code leak has suggested that multiple story mode DLCs might have been canceled. Based on the fan reaction to this news, it would be significantly better if Rockstar provided fresh content not only for the upcoming game's multiplayer (currently unannounced) but also for its story mode.

5) Simple melee combat

GTA 5's combat is a major step down from its 2008 predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 4. The detailed melee animations seen in the latter have been replaced with simplistic fighting that doesn't seem to have any weight. Why this was done is anyone's guess, but it must be changed in GTA 6.

Rockstar should adopt the style featured in Grand Theft Auto 4 or take inspiration from its 2018 title, Red Dead Redemption 2. As far as weapon-based combat is concerned, something along the lines of Max Payne 3 could work well.

