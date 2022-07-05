5 significant flaws in the GTA 5 storyline

Plot holes are quite hard to avoid, especially when a story contains multiple characters and plotlines. Thus, GTA 5's story is also not averse to them.

These flaws are not something that many players might notice on their first playthrough. But if players constantly replay the game, these flaws in the storytelling reveal themselves sooner or later.

Many players might even say that these plotholes or flaws are not that important as they do not affect the entire experience, but still, their presence should be acknowledged. This article will talk about five of the major flaws and plotholes that have been plaguing GTA 5's story since its initial release.

5 plotholes that can be found in GTA 5's story

5) What was Michael doing at the back of the car?

Michael's son hated him for not being present in his life, and the two did not share a close relationship. So, what was Michael doing in the back of Jimmy's car when he first met Franklin? If Michael was not close to his son during the start of the game, it is highly unlikely that he was waiting inside the car for him before Franklin stole it from his garage.

Franklin was delivering the car to his employer as part of his rep duties when Michael ambushed him. Franklin was at the rear of Jimmy's car, so how could Michael have known he would be stopping by?

4) Dave does not talk about Trevor

Dave revealed to Michael during the "By the Book" mission that Trevor believes Brad is still alive. Since he had designated an intern to reply to Trevor's letter as Brad from jail, Dave was able to compile this information.

Dave, however, kept Trevor's survival a secret from Michael. Michael would have worked harder to hide his presence in Los Santos if he had known Trevor was still alive.

This was probably done as Trevor needed to come to Los Santos in order for the game's story to progress

3) The choice to kill Michael does not make sense

GTA 5 Players can choose to murder Michael or Trevor directly if they do not want to use the "deathwish" option. So, even though Trevor was a friend of Franklin's, it still makes logical sense that Franklin would try to murder him because Trevor was such a wild cannon.

Franklin can also choose Michael, but it would not make sense. After all, throughout the narrative, Michael served as a sort of father figure for Franklin, and the two never clashed. Even when you choose to murder Michael, there is no compelling argument given for the decision, other than the fact that it is a choice in the game.

2) Peaceful Merryweather

After the Merryweather Heist in GTA 5, Lester shows up on the scene to ultimately put a damper on the celebration, telling the group to return the potentially large WMD they had taken. Merryweather and the government will overlook their violation as long as they do so.

Again, this does not make sense because neither Merryweather nor the Feds have come out as very kind or understanding. Even if Merryweather does roll up to the three during the game's finale, they do appear to have let let go of them following the heist, which is really strange.

1) Michael's luxurious witness protection

In Witness Protection, those who are too closely associated with criminal organizations do get to live well, but there can be no situation like Michael. The man had no financial difficulties at all and was living large until he destroyed Madraza's house, kicking off GTA 5's story into motion.

It's unlikely that the federal government would approve of Michael utilizing his heist proceeds to live a lavish lifestyle while he was under Witness Protection, since they would have simply taken the money. However,t no GTA 5 character ever brings it up in the discussion.

