5 silly things in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that are fun to do

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is the 2021 remaster of Rockstar Games' 2002 release, Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Its story takes place in the 1980s and is set in a fictionalized iteration of Miami. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC. The title's missions and characters are among its best assets. However, there are many other things to do that provide an enjoyable escape from the main storyline.

With that said, let's take a look at five silly things in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition that are fun to do.

Big Head Mode and other silly things in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that are fun to do

1) Trying to enter blocked-off islands

Many old GTA titles feature maps that consist of a chain of islands. However, most of them are blocked at the start, limiting players to a single area up to a certain point in their story mode.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition is no different and only lets players explore one island initially. However, there are a few methods to bypass the barricades right from the get-go. These usually involve glitching through the gates, which requires very specific positioning and timing, or traversing paths that the developer probably didn't intend you to, as shown in the video above.

2) Wreaking havoc with a tank

The Rhino tank is the ultimate weapon of destruction in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. It shoots explosive projectiles that wreck anything in its path with one hit and destroys any vehicles that it comes into contact with.

This will result in a wanted level, but even the police won't have an answer to the Rhino. This tank has been a part of several games in the franchise and is also one of the vehicles in GTA Online. That said, its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is yet to be confirmed.

3) Big Head Mode

The Big Head Mode is a cheat code that enlarges the heads of Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition characters, providing for a silly yet fun playthrough of the game. The disproportioned bodies can be hilarious to see in certain cutscenes, especially while driving as the heads poke out of vehicles' roofs.

Notably, the Big Head Mode is available in all Definitive Edition titles, that is, remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Enabling it requires the Konami cheat code. It should be noted that enabling cheats will block trophies from being unlocked.

4) Delivering pizza

Few things could be sillier than the leader of a major criminal organization delivering pizza. However, one must engage in this activity as part of the side mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, Pizza Boy, for 100% completion.

The quest may sound boring, but it is quite fun to do as one must zig-zag their way through Vice City's narrow streets and traffic to beat the mission. It also poses a challenge by tasking players to deliver a set number of pizzas within a time limit.

5) Shooting the moon

Long-term fans of the GTA series might be aware of a classic Easter egg involving the in-game moon changing its size upon being shot. Players can whip out a sniper rifle, aim at the celestial body, and fire a few rounds to increase its size a few times before it goes back to normal.

This Easter egg was present in the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy and has been retained in their respective remasters. While its return in GTA 6 is unlikely, it could be an interesting callback to the original games.

