5 simple yet frustrating missions in the GTA series

GTA missions with a simple premise can be surprisingly frustrating if they are poorly designed.

They might seem easy when the player sees the objective, but these missions are more complex than one might think. Take the mission, Hose the Hoes from GTA Vice City Stories, for example. It's a mission where players use a Fire Truck to douse a building on fire and then kill the perpetrator.

The latter half of this mission is as easy as one would expect. However, it's the first half that's more difficult than one would assume at first glance. The time limit is strict, and that is a common trait in these types of GTA missions.

Five simple yet frustrating missions in the GTA series

5) Wrong Side of the Tracks (GTA San Andreas)

There are several easy ways to complete this mission. However, most players try to do the original method, which involves driving Big Smoke parallel to the moving train. He continues to shoot at the Vagos, and they eventually perish.

However, doing it the intended way will leave some players frustrated. It's a simple mission, as it solely involves killing four stationary Vagos members. Unfortunately, Big Smoke's weapon is relatively weak, and some of the obstacles can impede the player's progress in getting Big Smoke close enough.

Many players infamously describe it as one of the most hated missions in the series for a reason.

4) Hose the Hoes (GTA Vice City Stories)

Essentially, this mission involves Victor Vance using a Fire Truck to put out a fire at one of his properties. It's a single task, but the time limit is rather strict. Hence, GTA Vice City Stories players need to steal the Fire Truck and then douse the flames as soon as possible.

It's crucial to aim at the arrows rather than at the flames themselves. Otherwise, the players can't put out the fires. Given the strict time limit, this mission is more frustrating than one would assume for such a simple premise.

Fortunately, there is a trick to enter any interior. This will immediately put out the flame, and take the player onto the next part of the mission where they have to kill Marty's cousin.

3) Boomshine Blowout (GTA Vice City Stories)

In this mission, players are expected to use a forklift to carry some boomshine from one location and load it onto Phil Cassidy's truck. Like some other frustrating missions, Boomshine Blowout has a time limit.

That's not the most challenging part, however. This mission has a fixed camera angle, which can make driving the forklift feel awkward. Remember, turning left veers the vehicle left, which isn't necessarily the same left toward Phil Cassidy's truck.

Add in some falling debris after every collected boomshine, and players will quickly find out that they need to memorize the optimal routes to complete this mission.

2) Mike Lips Last Lunch (GTA 3)

Rigging a car to blow up is nothing new in the GTA series. However, Mike Lips Last Lunch is infamously frustrating because the vehicle can't get any noticeable damage on it. Upon failure, they will have to go back to a Pay 'n' Spray and repair it.

Worst of all, there is a time limit. If the player is a bad driver, then this seemingly simple mission is going to take a few tries until they finally complete it. This mission occurs early on in a GTA 3 playthrough as well.

1) The Driver (GTA Vice City)

The Driver is a simple mission. All the player has to do is beat one other person in a race. The main problem with this mission is how the odds are stacked against the player.

Hilary King gets to drive a Sabre Turbo, while Tommy has to drive a Sentinel. Technically, the player can get out and drive another vehicle. Regardless, the fact remains that Hilary has a good car, and the player must be creative to beat him.

