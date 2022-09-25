5 slowest coupes in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

Coupes may not be the fastest vehicle class in GTA Online, but they offer a smooth driving experience. There aren't too many cars in this class right now: 17. Thankfully, Rockstar Games introduced a few as part of the Criminal Enterprises update.

The new inclusions leave something to be desired and are not fast at all, however. Broughy1322, a car expert in the GTA Online community, has recorded the top speeds of these vehicles, along with that of other coupes in the game. Now, it's time to check out five of the slowest cars in this class after the Criminal Enterprises update.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Here are the slowest coupes in GTA Online after Kanjo SJ and Postlude arrival

5) Ubermacht Sentinel (112 miles per hour)

The Sentinel has greatly improved over its 3D Universe counterpart. It offers a really good braking distance, even when going at full throttle in GTA Online. The best part is that it offers precise driving when turning corners.

This vehicle is definitely among the better coupes on this list. Players can simply find it on the streets if they are lucky. With that said, the vehicle does show its age, given the current meta game. This car has far superior variations with greater performance stats, most notably the Sentinel XS with HSW upgrades.

4) Lampadati Felon GT (110.50 miles per hour)

The Felon GT takes inspiration from both the Jaguar XF and the Maserati Quattroporte. It's a luxury convertible with a really stylish look. This entry is simply another variant of the regular Felon.

Unlike its hardtop counterparts, this car can only seat two passengers, so it's not a viable getaway car during GTA Online heists. The Felon GT is among the older cars in the entire game, and players can find this coupe in random spawn locations. This means they don't have to pay for it, which is a good thing.

3) Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio (110 miles per hour)

This vehicle used to hold the record for the slowest coupe in GTA Online. However, that changed with the recent update for Criminal Enterprises. It only costs $185,000 at the Legendary Motorsport website.

Overall, this convertible is more of a comfort vehicle. The weight distribution gives it really good handling, but it also has a tendency to body roll. At the very least, the V8-engine sounds give it a sporty feel.

2) Dinka Kanjo SJ (107.25 miles per hour)

Despite their recent introduction to GTA Online, both the Kanjo SJ and Postlude are the slowest coupes in the entire game. With the exception of the Karin Previon, they are also the most expensive. The Kanjo SJ costs $1,370,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

For the most part, this entry is a fairly decent coupe with really good modifications. In many ways, it's very similar to the Blista Kanjo. However, its performance stats are rather average, but there is a lot of customization that goes into the Kanjo SJ, which makes it stand out in its own way.

1) Dinka Postlude (103 miles per hour)

With a measly top speed of 103 miles per hour, the Dinka Postlude is the slowest coupe in GTA Online currently. It's also a very expensive investment at $1,310,000 and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Overall, the Postlude is better known for its highly customizable features. The main draw isn't how it drives but how it looks. Players have so many different ways to customize their coupe. However, they will need a lot of money if they want to get all the upgrades.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far