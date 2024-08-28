5 solo grind loops to try in GTA Online

There are plenty of money-making outlets in GTA Online, but utilizing them in the best way possible takes time. This is why players spend hours grinding the game, which in an unorganized manner can be tiresome. However, doing that in a planned manner can make the day-to-day functioning a little smoother and easier, especially for solo players as they have to do all the work themselves.
In this article, we will take a look at five solo grind loops to try in GTA Online.
Note - This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Here are 5 grind loops that solo GTA Online players can try
1) VIP Contract and the Farm Raid
The VIP Contract is available in the Celebrity Solutions Agency business and it features multiple missions leading up to a million dollar payout. Completing the entire thing can take an hour or two at max, post which a cooldown period of about an hour gets triggered.
In that time, you should complete a run of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. This heist pays $500,000 and should take between 45 minutes and an hour to beat. Grinding a loop of these two jobs is one of the easiest ways to become a millionaire in GTA Online.
2) Nightclub, Ammu-Nation Contract, and the Auto Shop
Here's a grind loop to follow if you own a Nightclub, Bunker, and Auto Shop in GTA Online:
- Complete a Nightclub Security Job
- Complete an Ammu-Nation Contract
- Complete an Auto Shop Client Job
- Complete three Auto Shop Robbery Contracts
Nightclub Security Jobs increase this business' popularity, which is essential for making money with it. Ammu-Nation Contracts (available in the Bunker) and Auto Shop Client Jobs can be wrapped up quickly and pay decently.
All these jobs are available once every 48 minutes, so you can spend the cooldown period finishing two to three Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and then repeat.
3) Bunker and the Farm Raid
If you just own a Bunker in GTA Online, here's a simple grind loop to try:
- Sell any available stock
- Resupply the Bunker
- Complete an Ammu-Nation Contract
- Complete a Cluckin Bell Farm Raid
The Bunker can help you make a lot of money in the game, but generating stock takes time. Ammu-Nation Contracts are also a part of this business, so complete a run of that job and follow it up with a Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.
Then, sell the available stock and resupply your Bunker. The Ammu-Nation Contract cooldown should also expire by this time, so you can continue the loop.
4) MC Businesses and Farm Raid
If you get bored of the previous solo grind loop or don't own a Bunker, switch it up with MC Businesses in GTA Online.
- Sell any available stock from all owned MC Businesses
- Resupply all owned MC Businesses
- Complete a Cluckin Bell Farm Raid
While there are five types of MC Businesses, not all are very profitable. Cocaine Lockup and Meth Lab are the best paying options, so try buying these two at least.
Doing a Farm Raid after resupplying them will allow time for some products to be manufactured. It won't be enough to generate a full stock, but solo players should sell in small batches to avoid getting more than one sale vehicle.
5) Business run
If you want to stick to businesses, here's a solo grind loop that might be useful:
- Resupply Acid Lab
- Resupply Bunker
- Resupply all owned MC Businesses
- Sell Bunker stock
- Sell MC Business stock
- Sell Acid Lab stock
Since the GTA Online Acid Lab takes really long to fill up, you can repeat a few more runs of the grind loop from the Bunker part to ensure enough Acid is available. The Acid Lab always spawns one sale vehicle, so batch size isn't a problem here.
Also, use the best cars in GTA Online for easy traversal between different business properties.
Following these GTA Online solo grind loops strictly is not necessary, but they can be helpful for those requiring a little guidance.
