5 fan-favorite GTA Online vehicles for daily use in 2024

GTA Online currently has hundreds of different vehicles available for players to try and use in the open world of Los Santos. While all of them are great in their own rights, fans love to drive specific sets of wheels for their day-to-day hustle in the game. Redditor Alone_Amphibian703 started a discussion on August 28, 2024, asking fans about their “daily driver to get around the map.”

Here are the five GTA Online vehicles that got the highest upvotes on this post, signifying players’ top choices when it comes to daily usage in 2024.

Note: The article is primarily based on top comments on Alone_Amphibian703’s post at the time of writing. Some of its aspects also include the writer’s opinions.

Top 5 GTA Online vehicles for day-to-day usage include Hakuchou Drag, Dominator FX, and more

5) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

A picture of Pegassi Oppressor Mk II in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is still one of the vehicles in GTA Online that some gamers prefer to use daily in Los Santos. The one-seater custom hoverbike has been a controversial vehicle in the game since its debut in 2018 with the After Hours update.

According to Broughy1322, the weaponized motorcycle can reach a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:53.387, making it one of the fastest means of commute in the game, even in 2024.

Those who want to try it can get it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $6,000,000-$8,000,000.

4) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus is a four-door off-road SUV added with last December’s GTA Online Chop Shop update. It is seemingly based on the real-life fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler (JL), with some design elements taken from the sixth-generation Ford Bronco (U725).

When it comes to performance, the Terminus is pretty fast, especially on off-road or uneven terrains where the vehicle really shines. It’s a good choice for outdoorsy players who love to explore every corner of Los Santos during their daily hustle.

The Terminus can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,877,500.

3) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

A picture of Annis Elegy Retro Custom in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games || bxptist/Reddit)

The Annis Elegy Retro Custom is a two-seater sports car in GTA Online that debuted with 2016’s Import/Export DLC and is rumored to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. The current iteration of the vehicle is seemingly inspired by the real-life Nissan Skyline GT-R.

Powered by a twin-cam six-cylinder engine, the Elegy Retro Custom's top speed can go up to 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.483. The vehicle’s all-wheel drivetrain gives a boost to its acceleration and handling. The best part about owning this ride is the robust customization options it provides to the owners.

Players can bring an Elegy RH8 at Benny's Original Motor Works and get the Elegy Retro Custom for $904,000.

2) Vapid Dominator FX

The Vapid Dominator FX is one of the newest vehicles added with the recently released GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update. It highly resembles the real-life 1979–1982 Ford Mustang.

According to the in-game files, the Dominator FX runs on an undisclosed engine with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can reach a top speed of 196.3 km/h (122 mph) and complete a lap in 1:03.880. It’s a great classic muscle car for day-to-day usage if you have a budget of around $1.5 million.

It is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,550,000.

1) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

A picture of Shitzu Hakuchou Drag in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || Remplex/Reddit)

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag has been a popular motorcycle in GTA Online since its debut in 2016 with the Bikers update. The design resembles a modified variant of the 2008–present Suzuki Hayabusa.

On the performance front, it possesses a staggering top speed of 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) thanks to the compatible HSW Performance Upgrades. This makes it a must-own vehicle for daily hustle in the ever-growing world of Los Santos.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $976,000.

While picking up a vehicle for daily usage is up to gamers’ preferences, all of the aforementioned rides are worth trying for anyone who hasn’t tried them yet.

