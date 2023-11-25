5 Starfield mistakes that GTA 6 should avoid at any cost

There is a lot of excitement around GTA 6, but some gamers are wondering if it will live up to expectations. Bethesda's Starfield was also a highly anticipated title, and despite it having some great attributes, many believe it underdelivered on some key aspects. Rockstar Games should avoid a few of Bethesda's mistakes so that it can ensure the best possible experience in its next Grand Theft Auto release.

Although Starfield offers a very different gameplay experience from a typical GTA title, Rockstar Games can learn a lot from its flaws. Listed below are five Starfield mistakes that GTA 6 should avoid at all costs.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Starfield mistakes that GTA 6 should avoid: Too many loading screens, unrealistic NPCs, and more

1) Not capitalizing on current-gen consoles' potential

Expand Tweet

While the Xbox Series X and S are two of the most advanced gaming consoles, just like their PlayStation counterparts, Starfield fails to capitalize on their potential, at least performance-wise. The Bethesda title can be played on current-gen Xbox systems but is unfortunately locked at 30 FPS on them. This doesn't make it unplayable, but a lot more is expected from games on modern consoles.

Rockstar Games should ensure that GTA 6 makes full use of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S' capabilities. That said, GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced already has features like ray-traced reflections and a performance mode targeted at delivering high FPS, so there shouldn't be much to worry about in this regard.

2) Too many loading screens

Exploration is a key aspect of Starfield, but the game features too many loading screens. Not only does it hamper immersion, but it also prevents players from exploring the in-game world organically.

Since the GTA 6 map is rumored to be the biggest in the series, Rockstar Games should avoid making this mistake at all costs. This should also be taken care of in regard to accessible interiors. The developer should avoid putting any transitional loading screens between the open-world map and an enterable building in its next release.

3) Not having co-op

Starfield focuses on a single-player experience, but a co-op element would have added another dimension to its gameplay. Since the GTA 6 leaks suggest that there will be two playable protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto sequel, having an option for co-op might prove to be one of its story mode's best features.

If not co-op, the title will most likely have a multiplayer mode, like Grand Theft Auto Online, which has been one of the Rockstar Games' most profitable assets in the last 10 years and has taken the franchise in a completely new direction.

4) Unrealistic NPCs

Starfield's unrealistic NPCs are one of its biggest flaws. They look lifeless and downright cartoonish, which drags down the quality of the game.

Having realistic NPCs is extremely important when selling an open world as an authentic environment. It is also necessary that their presence has more value than just filling space in the map.

In the past, Rockstar Games has shown the effect high-quality NPCs can have in a game (Red Dead Redemption 2). The studio is expected to render the ones in Grand Theft Auto 6 at the same level, if not better.

5) Overhyping

A big reason behind the disappointment with Starfield is that it didn't exactly live up to the expectations. This has also had an effect on the title's reputation in spite of it having many good features.

The GTA 6 trailer release date will arrive sometime in December 2023. However, the title has been a hot topic of discussion in the gaming community for an incredibly long time. Therefore, it is vital for Rockstar Games to set realistic expectations while promoting the sequel so that it doesn't suffer the same fate as Starfield.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6's NPCs will be better than the ones in Red Dead Redemption 2? Yes No 0 votes