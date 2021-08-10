5 of the strangest friendships in the GTA series

They say opposites attract - and the GTA series is known for its particularly strange bedfellows.

Sometimes friendship comes from the unlikeliest of places, with GTA characters from various backgrounds intermingling with one another. From the young and old to the rich and poor, these characters get along just fine. For a violent series like GTA, it can be quite heartwarming.

Like cats and dogs, these characters are polar opposites in many ways. However, the GTA series offers complex relationships from complicated individuals. For example, Trevor Philips is a rash and dangerous redneck. However, he doesn't limit his interactions to include only like-minded people.

Here are five of the stranger friendships in the GTA series

5) CJ and Woozie (GTA San Andreas)

CJ and Woozie could not be any more different if they tried. One is a dirt-poor gangbanger off the southside of Los Santos. Meanwhile, the other is a high-class Triad member from San Fierro. Despite their differences, these two get along like peanut butter and jelly.

Woozie is one of the first characters to truly respect CJ in GTA San Andreas. When he loses a street race he specializes in, Woozie gracefully accepts his loss and offers CJ a few jobs. Given that he is blind, the Triad gangster places a great deal of trust in CJ, and this trust is never broken.

At one point in the story, Woozie tells CJ outright that he appreciates their unlikely friendship. CJ even does what he is asked without any questions. They also ran a successful casino operation in Las Venturas together.

4) Trevor Philips and Tracey De Santa (GTA 5)

Trevor Philips is a complicated individual in GTA 5. He carries the capacity to love and hurt in equal measure. Despite his off-putting appearance, Trevor gets along with Michael's children better than Michael does.

His intergenerational friendship with Tracey is rather sweet. After Trevor returned from a nine-year absence, she was overjoyed to see him again. Trevor is overprotective of Tracey, as Lazlow finds out the hard way when he makes unwanted advances against her.

Tracey is one of the very few people in GTA 5 that shows the kinder side of Trevor. He serves as an honorary uncle to the family.

3) Niko Bellic and Brucie Kibbutz (GTA 4)

Niko is a cold and calculating hitman who rarely shows emotion. He could not be any more different from Brucie if he tried. The steroid-abusing meathead is prone to very loud outbursts, much to the annoyance of Niko.

On the surface level, it seems like Niko barely tolerates Brucie. However, the latter is one of the five possible friends in GTA 4. Niko can actively hang out with Brucie during his free time. As a favor, Brucie will send a chopper straight to the player, which is particularly useful for transportation.

With heli rides and powerboat rides, they can enjoy the sights and sounds of Liberty City. Niko even does extra work for Brucie, such as collecting rare vehicles and placing them in a garage. Perhaps Niko secretly enjoys loud company, given what his cousin is like.

2) Tommy Vercetti and Love Fist (GTA Vice City)

Tommy Vercetti was first introduced to Love Fist via Kent Paul, their manager. At first, he barely tolerates their wild antics. He even considers doing missions a chore, such as when he drives a limo set to explode. However, he does help them out in their time of need.

Throughout GTA Vice City, Tommy provided assistance to the heavy metal band. He gives them everything they really need, such as a steady supply of drugs and women. Not only that, he also does a series of missions for biker gangs so they can act as security.

Tommy doesn't have to do any of this, considering Love Fist isn't relevant to his criminal empire. By the end of their final mission, Publicity Tour, they treat Tommy to a concert performance. They even have a friendly discussion afterward.

1) Asuka Kasen and Maria Latore (GTA 3)

Despite their divergent backgrounds, Maria and Asuka seem to get along just fine. They have apparently known each other for several years. At the very least, their relationship is healthier than the one Maria has with her husband, Salvatore Leone.

When Maria tells the mobster she is seeing Claude, he tries to kill him in a fit of rage. After she flees with Claude to Staunton Island, she stays with Yakuza co-leader Asuka. Eventually, Maria cuts off all ties with the mafia when Claude assassinates Salvatore.

Maria and Asuka spend a lot of time together, although it remains unknown if it's romantic in nature. Unfortunately, Asuka cannot protect her forever, and she dies when Maria is kidnapped by Catalina.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish