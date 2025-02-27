5 things to avoid buying in GTA Online (February 27 to March 3)

Rockstar Games has provided several things for players to buy in GTA Online, such as apartments, business properties, clothing, weapons, and a plethora of vehicles. Some of these items are also offered at discounted prices with weekly updates for a limited period, which is one of the best occasions to acquire them. However, not everything that goes on sale in the multiplayer experience is worth spending on.

Ad

This article will list five things to avoid buying in GTA Online this week, that is from today, February 27, through March 3, 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Zirconium Journey II and 4 other things to avoid buying this week in GTA Online (February 27 - March 3, 2025)

1) Compact EMP Launcher

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Compact EMP Launcher is once again on sale in the Gun Van. Any vehicle that gets hit by this weapon's projectile gets disabled. This certainly sounds interesting, but the effect only lasts for a couple of seconds. Additionally, hitting mobile targets with it is quite challenging.

The Compact EMP Launcher's $525,000 price tag has been discounted by 30% in the Gun Van this week. There may be a few scenarios where it might prove useful, like stopping a car that you want to steal, but spending a large sum of money for that doesn't seem feasible.

Ad

2) Karin Everon

Karin Everon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Karin Everon, based on the Toyota Hilux AT37, is a monster truck that falls in GTA Online's Off-Road vehicles category. It tends to get a bit jumpy on uneven terrain, but can still be fun to drive in the city or Blaine County's wilderness.

Ad

Everon costs $1,475,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (with a $1,106,250 Trade Price), but players should avoid buying it this week. That is because it has been made the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle through March 3, 2025, allowing players a chance to grab it for free.

3) Zirconium Journey II

Zirconium Journey II promotional artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Zirconium Journey II is a van, likely inspired by the 1979 Fleetwood Pace Arrow from real-life. Rockstar has discounted its $790,000 price (and $592,500 Trade Price) on Southern San Andreas Super Autos by 30% for this week in GTA Online.

Ad

It sure stands out design-wise, but doesn't offer much in terms of performance or utility. So, while those interested, and with millions in their Maze Bank accounts, can consider getting Zirconium Journey II, players on a tight budget and looking for value-for-money deals would be better off avoiding it.

4) Vapid Retinue Mk II

Vapid Retinue MK II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vapid Retinue Mk II is a GTA Online sports classics ride. It is fast, seemingly based on Ford Escort Mk II, and has decent customizability. It is priced at $1,620,000 (with a $1,215,000 Trade Price) on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, which is a little expensive.

Ad

However, Vapid Retinue Mk II has been made the LS Car Meet Prize Ride through March 3 with the current GTA Online weekly update, so players should save their money this week, and try to obtain it for free.

5) Bunkers too far north on the map

Vehicle entering a GTA Online Bunker (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current GTA Online weekly update has also increased the payouts for Bunker sell missions. Given that this is one of the best businesses in the game, those not in possession of it should invest and take advantage of the time-limited bonuses.

Ad

However, players should avoid getting Bunkers that are too far north on the map, such as Paleto Forest, Grapeseed, and Raton Canyon Bunkers. This is because selling this business' product in Los Santos pays more, but as the sell missions are timed, the long distance can be problematic.

Bunkers closer to the city, or in a more central position on the map might be costly, but are worth the investment.

Also check: 5 things to know about the Enus Super Diamond in GTA Online

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback