5 things that can be improved in GTA Online after the Los Santos Tuners update

Even after a successful update, there is always room for improvement in GTA Online. The Los Santos Tuners update, which was released on the 20th of July, was a huge success.

On the day of its release, it drew the most players ever in a GTA Online update. Los Santos Tuners resurrected the game's racing scene and did justice to the "Grand Theft Auto" title. The update's highlights included new cars, races, missions, a new property and an official car meet.

Even with all the features that wereintroduced, GTA Online could still benefit from many enhancements and fixes. Some of these have been pointed out in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Online: 5 necessary improvements that should be introduced after the Los Santos Tuners update

1) Fewer Hackers

Hacking is a major hindrance to having a good time in GTA Online. A player has to grind a lot in the game to climb up the ranks. In fact, this may necessitate hours of painstaking work to make a sizable profit.

It's undoubtedly aggravating to see another player who gets everything without putting in any effort. It's even more infuriating when a hacker ruins the game for everyone else, particularly in Freemode.

As a result, many players have rage-quit GTA Online and never returned. Rockstar needs to improve their anti-hacking measures if they want to provide an enjoyable gaming experience to all players.

2) Fewer Griefers

If there is anything more annoying than hackers in GTA Online, it has to be griefers. These are the players who ruin everyone else's gameplay for the sake of amusement. Quite often, they are simply inexperienced gamers with an immature sense of fun.

While a regular novice can be outwitted by experienced players, they become unbeatable in an Oppressor Mk2. Ever since Rockstar introduced this overpowered vehicle, griefing has become part and parcel of GTA Online.

Rockstar should either impose harsher penalties for griefers or nerf the Oppressor Mk2 significantly.

3) Fewer exploitable glitches

It is common for a new exploitable glitch to appear whenever GTA Online is updated. These can range from car duplication to increasing in-game currency. It is natural for players to take advantage of such glitches because they are bugs in the game itself.

Players may, however, discover that they have been banned from GTA Online for using these exploits. This has led many to criticize Rockstar for what seems like an unnecessarily harsh step.

The best thing to do is to fix these glitches so that the game remains fair for everyone. They should also decide to fix the data of the players who took advantage of the situation rather than outright banning them.

4) Enable all cars to access the new mods

The Los Santos Tuners update included ten new cars, with a new one added just last week. All of these vehicles can be equipped with Low Grip Tires and the ability to lower their stance. This makes sense given the update's focus on tuners, and it also aids in drifting.

However, these seem like necessary mods that should be added to all cars in GTA Online. It is currently exclusive to the new tuners, which may disappoint some fans. If not all of the vehicles, the new modifications should be compatible with existing tuners in the game (like the Penumbra FF or the Sugoi).

5) More profitable ways to make money

The Cayo Perico Heist was a well-received update because of its titular heist. This improved GTA Online by removing the need for players to grind indefinitely in order to become wealthy.

While the new update includes some enjoyable missions, they aren't a viable source of income. It would be phenomenal if there were more ways to make a large amount of money in a short time period.

Edited by Siddharth Satish