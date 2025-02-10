5 things desperately needed in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has regularly updated GTA Online over its 11 years of existence so far. Its last major DLC (as of this writing) arrived fairly recently in December 2024, adding fresh content in the form of cars, missions, a new purchasable property, and more. Although the multiplayer has plenty of things for players to keep themselves busy with, the addition of a few more might help make it even better.

In this article, we will take a look at five things desperately needed in GTA Online.

Michael De Santa DLC and 4 other things desperately needed in GTA Online

1) Ranked lobbies

Beginners can find Public sessions quite challenging (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer can be incredibly fun, but beginners may find the initial experience a bit frustrating. This is because they can be placed in Public sessions with players several ranks above them, making them easy targets with little to protect themselves with.

Therefore, a ranked lobby system should be put in place to provide a more balanced experience for all types of players. In the meantime, those having a hard time in Public sessions can head over to Invite Only sessions and play GTA Online solo.

2) Map expansion

The Cayo Perico Island (Image via Rockstar Games)

The map of Los Santos and Blaine County is basically the same as it was at launch. There have been some changes over the years, such as the Diamond Casino and Resort replacing the old inaccessible casino, as well as the Cayo Perico Island, but these things are old now. The island also doesn't have much to explore either.

Expanding the map properly with more explorable locations would add a much-needed element of freshness to this decade-old multiplayer. This would be particularly useful for PC and last-gen console players later on, as Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently only confirmed to be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

3) Michael De Santa DLC

Michael De Santa (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael De Santa is one (and perhaps the most popular) of the three Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode protagonists. However, surprisingly, he is yet to appear in the title's multiplayer, contrary to his co-leads Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips.

Fans also keep requesting Rockstar to include Michael in a DLC on a regular basis, but to no avail so far. Although the next DLC hasn't been confirmed yet, the character should be a part of one, at least before Grand Theft Auto 6 releases.

4) Cooldown reduction

As mentioned earlier, there are several things for GTA Online players to keep themselves busy with. However, some of the best jobs can only be replayed after a lengthy cooldown period. While a few missions (like Vincent Effenburger's Dispatch Work) have a relatively shorter cooldown, it is there nonetheless.

While this seemingly encourages players to take up other jobs in the gap, it's an unnecessary restriction. If Rockstar Games cannot remove cooldowns, it would still help to reduce them at the very least.

5) Cross-play

Cross-play (the ability for users on different platforms to play together) has become quite common in modern multiplayer titles. However, despite GTA Online being available on multiple platforms, it does not allow cross-play. In fact, even players on the same brand but different generations of consoles can't play with each other.

At 11 years old, the addition of this feature to the game could be a major attraction and might bring back the interest of those who have stopped playing. Additionally, like map expansions, cross-play could also be useful for players on platforms that won't be compatible with GTA 6.

That said, if it feels too late for cross-play to be added in GTA Online now, then Rockstar should at least consider including it in its upcoming title's potential multiplayer.

