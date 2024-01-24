5 things due to which GTA Online became boring (2024)

GTA Online has been running for over a decade, and many players find it repetitive. However, that's not the main reason the game feels boring. In fact, many popular multiplayer games have been continuously active for more than a decade. Several factors have made Grand Theft Auto Online feel boring in 2024, and it's not just the microtransactions.

Instead, the game appears to be designed around microtransactions. Although Rockstar Games has noted a few complaints and suggestions, it hasn't always been open to community feedback. Players have criticized numerous actions, such as removing purchasable vehicles and adding overpowered futuristic vehicles.

Here's a small list of factors contributing to GTA Online's decline.

5 things that made GTA Online boring

1) Futuristic vehicles and equipment

The GTA franchise has occasionally featured wacky or bizarre content, but for the most part, it has remained grounded in realism. With GTA 5, Rockstar reintroduced wacky elements by adding the Railgun, but it wasn't overly outrageous. However, the Oppressor Mk II's addition to GTA Online put off almost every player.

Overall, these futuristic overpowered items made the game feel pay-to-win because those who bought these items in-game usually did so with real money and took advantage of it to grieve other players.

Rockstar eventually nerfed the vehicle after years of complaints from fans, but that doesn't change the fact that Grand Theft Auto Online has lost touch with realism and has shifted to become more like Saints Row. As a result, many veteran fans of the franchise don't like the multiplayer component anymore and are looking forward to GTA 6 Online gameplay instead.

2) Lack of regulation

GTA Online has attracted many players over the years, including hackers and griefers. Despite being over a decade old, the game is yet to feature a decent anti-cheat or anti-hacker system that can stop hackers from ruining other people's fun. While Rockstar has taken some steps to discourage griefers from engaging in their toxic behavior, little has been done to address hackers, especially on PCs.

Even something as simple as a solo lobby was only added to the game after years of demanding it. Another complaint players have made is that Rockstar is seemingly more interested in fixing exploits or banning players who take advantage of GTA Online money glitches instead of those who make the game unplayable for others.

3) Price inflation

Whenever Rockstar adds new content to GTA Online, such as vehicles or weapons, these new items' prices are ridiculously high. This seems to keep increasing with every major content update or DLC. For instance, the purchasable cop cars added in The Chop Shop DLC in December 2023 cost $4-$5 million.

There was a time when the average car in Grand Theft Auto Online cost below $1 million. Most of those cars have been removed now, and the vehicles that are usually added to the game are all over $1 million now. This not only makes the game more grindy but also demotivates players from spending time in the game.

4) Slow response time

This refers to how slowly Rockstar Games responds to requests from the community. Implementing a simple feature may take months to even years. For instance, the Los Santos Tuners update was received well by the fan community, resulting in a record number of players.

However, many felt that this sort of update should've been launched during the game's early years, as countless players had wanted a DLC based around Tuners. This also applies to bug fixes, nerfs to futuristic or overpowered vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II, or simple quality-of-life features.

5) Removed vehicles

What came as perhaps the biggest blow to the community was when Rockstar decided to remove vehicles from GTA Online. This happened only last year with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Nearly 200 vehicles were removed, frustrating the players hoping to buy one of those cars.

Players who want these cars will now have to wait until a chosen few of those reappear at the Lucky Wheel, the LS Car Meet (Prize Ride or Test Ride), Simeon's, or Luxury Autos. This move by Rockstar was heavily criticized by the community, as it made the game unappealing to many players.

