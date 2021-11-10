5 things fans want to know about GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition before release

Some players still have a few questions before the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Beyond the official trailer, Rockstar Games hasn't revealed much else about the remasters. They did showcase the upcoming features on their Newswire. Regardless, some users were left wondering about the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, as there are so many questions left to ask.

A few of them can be answered based on Rockstar's official statements. Most of these questions, however, were not directly addressed.

Fans can only speculate on what is going to happen in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Gamers must set their expectations accordingly before the game is released.

Five things about GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition before its launch

5) Will it have 4K resolution on all platforms?

This is one of the few questions on this list with a definite answer. Support for 4K resolution is specific to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It will not be available on the Nintendo Switch, which uses downgraded graphics.

4) Can the games be modded on PC?

One of the more significant questions is the state of the modding community for this game.

Rockstar has a testy relationship with third-party modifications. Take-Two Interactive has already taken down several popular mods this year alone. The company also removed modding support for the Steam version of GTA San Andreas.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will operate with Unreal Engine, which is generally favorable to modders. Time will tell if they can make good use of these games here, for PC players will still try it no matter what Rockstar does.

3) Will Claude and Catalina use the same models in different games?

Both these characters appear in two different games. However, the developers used different models in the original versions.

There are screenshots of Claude and Catalina from GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. However, those were taken from GTA 3, so it's unknown how they will look in the remastered GTA San Andreas.

Catalina should have the most notable changes between the games, so it will be interesting to see.

2) Is there a cover mechanic?

Characters can still crouch in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar will update the player experience in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, including better targeting and a control scheme very similar to GTA 5. Combat will improve with these significant changes.

However, it remains unknown if the cover system will show up. The screenshot above shows a couple of cops in the crouching position.

It's safe to presume that this feature will be absent. If it were in the game, Rockstar would've mentioned it by now.

1) Can Tommy swim?

For several years, fans always wanted Tommy to swim in a remaster. This feature was not included in the earlier games, as it seems like a waste not to swim in the tropical waters of Vice City.

As of this writing, there is no indication that it will be implemented, as, again, Rockstar would've made a point of bringing it up. There's no way they would pass up the opportunity to include it in their trailer.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer