5 things fans wish to see in new GTA Online DLC

GTA Online fans always get so excited for new DLC content from Rockstar. Over the years, there have been so many, from the Diamond Casino Heist to the Agency business and beyond.

With each new DLC comes new updates that aim to improve the player experience, even though there are sometimes issues with glitches and the like included. Updating the game with DLC content is an important part of what GTA Online has become.

This article will look at five DLCs that GTA fans wish to see introduced one day.

GTA Online fans just can't get enough

5) More robbery options

The YouTube video above showcases a mod that allows gamers to make extra money by robbing people's homes as the main example. This is something that most GTA fans have been hoping would at some point be dropped as a DLC.

It could be the most updated version of the San Andreas robbery missions that CJ and Ryder used to do. The possibilities seem endless to GTA fans.

Many fans feel like it would add a lot more to the game if players could mug people and rob all sorts of homes and stores. It would certainly add an extra level to the underbelly of criminal activity in the game and increase the free roam feel.

4) New game modes

Playing the game from the other side DLC possibilities (Image via YouTube @Firekitten)

Rockstar fans would be overjoyed if there was a DLC added that allowed gamers to access different genuine job roles in and around Los Santos. For example, a DLC training academy for any of the city's safety and defense forces. Paramedics and Police or Fire Fighters training could prove to be very entertaining.

While this is a possible experience with GTA RP, many fans do not have access to such lobbies. With a DLC like this, gamers can choose to experience a different perspective of the law, for example, perhaps using a different game mode that makes them the police or SWAT.

DLC of this sort would almost certainly solve the problem console players have where their access to the dozens, if not hundreds, of GTA 5 RP servers is limited due to cross-platform issues.

3) New and interactive animals

The YouTube video above comes from @The Gamers World and shows Michael with his high-class security cars transporting and riding horses in the game. Many GTA Online fans have wondered when they would experience some new animal life with which they might even be able to interact.

Rockstar fans have already seen a completely different host of animals in the Red Dead Redemption games, where the protagonist rides a horse.

The community of fans feels that new animals and behavior as part of a DLC would be a fascinating prospect. It is already impressive enough that killer whales can be found in GTA 5, but perhaps some more interactive qualities involving such deadly creatures are the kind of DLC needed by fans.

2) New locations

Players wonder if they will ever see a whole new DLC GTA Online city (Image via Sportskeeda)

While new locations like Cayo Perico Island have been added, fans of GTA Online would like to see more DLCs that involve adding new locations to the map. It is not crazy to think this could happen, even to the tune of adding a whole new area to a city, if not a new city within or nearby.

Some mods exist, for example, for GTA games in the series that allow gamers to explore multiple cities from previous games. The most popular mod of the kind currently being enjoyed by millions is ViceCry. This allows GTA 5 gamers to play on a remastered version of the original Vice City map.

This gives GTA Online fans the dream of new locations with new prospects added to the game in future DLCs.

1) Zombies

GTA Online could support a whole World War Z type DLC, many fans believe (Image via Sportskeeda))

There are several GTA mods out there that create a zombie apocalypse that players must live through. Possibly the most well-known mod of this nature is called Simple Zombies.

Millions of GTA fans worldwide are dying for Rockstar to drop a DLC, giving gamers a chance to experience what a Los Santos zombie apocalypse would be like.

There are hours of streamers playing around with these mods showing how easy it can be to create such a mode for players to choose from, in the same way that Call Of Duy Zombies became so famous.

