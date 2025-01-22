5 things that GTA Online players can expect to get in February 2025

Rockstar Games regularly hosts events in GTA Online for the constant entertainment of its massive player base across various platforms. It is unlikely that a major update would arrive so soon after its December 2024 DLC, Agents of Sabotage. However, with significant events on the horizon, the game might offer bonuses themed around them next month.

In this article, we will take a look at five things that GTA Online players can expect in February 2025.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions. None of the things mentioned ahead have been officially confirmed to arrive in February as of this writing.

Valentine's Day gifts and 4 more things that GTA Online players can expect to get in February 2025

1) Drip-feed vehicles from Agents of Sabotage

Over the years, Rockstar Games has added new vehicles from a major update gradually after its launch. Quite a few vehicles were discovered by data miners in the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC's files, similar to many previous DLCs.

Some of them have been added in recent weeks, like the Vapid Firebolt ASP. However, data miners have suggested more names that are yet to be added. Therefore, some of these unreleased vehicles might debut next month as part of weekly updates.

2) Lunar New Year gifts

The Lunar New Year is a major upcoming event as of this writing. Rockstar has reportedly teased new content for the GTA Online update this week related to it. The event was also celebrated in the game in 2024, and the studio offered players free items like Lunar New Year masks and outfits.

Interestingly, the celebrations lasted for more than just one week last year. Thus, even if this year's event starts in January, as suggested in the X post above, it might stretch over the next few weeks, putting similar items on offer in February, but that remains to be seen.

3) Valentine's Day gifts

Players can expect Valentine's Day bonuses next month (Image via Rocsktar Games)

Valentine's Day is another major event in February, that is also celebrated in GTA Online. Players have been given items themed around it in the past. For example, the Valentines Blazer and Heartbreak Pendant were gifted in 2023, and the Red, Yellow, and Purple Heart Shades were offered in 2024.

Hence, players can expect to receive more such gifts this year in February around Valentine's Day as part of weekly updates.

4) Valentine's Day themed multiplayer mode bonuses

Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another way Rockstar Games celebrates Valentine's Day in GTA Online is by offering bonus rewards on certain multiplayer modes. One of those is an Adversary Mode named Till Death Do Us Part. The studio has increased its payout around the event consistently over the last few years.

Shotgun Wedding, a Team Deathmatch, has also been subjected to a temporary payout increment around Valentine's Day before. Therefore, players can expect to receive bonus rewards from these multiplayer modes next month.

5) Albany Roosevelt Valor

The Albany Roosevelt Valor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Albany Roosevelt Valor is a vintage car, likely based on the Cadillac Town Sedan from real-life. It usually got discounted around Valentine's Day, for instance, it was off by 40% in 2022, and by 35% in 2023. The car was removed in the latter year in June, but was made available temporarily around Valentine's Day in 2024.

So, it is possible that the Albany Roosevelt Valor might return in February 2025, around Valentine's Day on a time-limited offer. The car's standard price is $982,000, and its unique quality is that players can hang outside on its sides.

