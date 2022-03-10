5 things to know before buying GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

GTA 5 fans everywhere already know quite a few things about the new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition. Rockstar has released a handful of screenshots as well as made an announcement on the Rockstar Newswire regarding other updates.

Some fans have only seen bits and pieces of information that is out there regarding the new edition of the franchise. This article will talk about five things that GTA fans should know about the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition before they buy it.

5 things that players should know about GTA 5 Expanded & Ehanced

1) Free vehicles and new upgrades

Everyone now knows that GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is only a few days away, and they are waiting to try out the newest cars and upgrades from Hao's Special Works. Some gamers have already pre-loaded their copies to be extra prepared.

While everyone is aware of the new type of Chameleon paint job, not every customization feature is yet known. This is one of the most anticipated things for fans right now.

4) Hao's Special Works

Hao's Special Works is something that most GTA fans are aware of by now. This is one of the newest vehicle workshops being added to the game as part of the Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

It is worth noting that this new location comes with five brand new vehicles and also introduces the Chameloeon Paint Jobs feature for all vehicles. There are also 5 as-of-yet unannounced existing cars that will benefit from the new customization options't Hao's.

3) Career Builder Options

It goes without saying that GTA fans should understand the Career Builder feature in GTA 5 Expanded & Enganced. This is the online option that starts players off on a career path as Nightclub Owner, Biker, Executive or Gunrunner, and gives them a bankroll of $4 million.

Players should definitely put some thought into which career they will choose if they decide to utilize this new career bulfding mode in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced.

4) No cut-off for transfering online characters

Fortunately for gamers that are looking to transfer their characters along with all their stats and belongings, they can do this as and when they please. Unlike the need to transfed Saved Game Data within 90 days, GTA Online fans can rest east that they can swap to next gen when they are good and ready.

This might even give players a chance to finish off a few of the bigger jobs they have on the go and make a few extra millions before the transfer to make the most of all the new features.

5) Time limit to transfer saved content

This might be the most important thing that players should know before they purchase their coopy of the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition. There is a time limit on transferring saved data. Hence, any saved games from the previous sessions should be transferred to the next-gen consoles via the Rockstar Social Club as soon as possible.

Obviously gamers will be very excited and lose track of days, weeks and months when the game comes out on March 15th, but it is imperative to make sure all saved data is transferred as well as the characters and attributes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan