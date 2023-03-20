5 things the latest GTA 6 map leak allegedly reveals about the new Vice City

The GTA series is among the most popular and successful video game franchises ever. Fans eagerly await new features, graphics, and maps with each new installment.

The latest installment, GTA 6, has been the subject of much speculation and anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting any news or leaks about the plot and location.

Recently, a leaked map of the new Vice City has surfaced online, revealing several exciting details.

The leaked GTA 6 map (Image via r/gta6/Reddit)

Expanded islands and four more features about the leaked GTA 6 map

1) Scale difference between games

According to the leaked map, Vice City in the game is expected to be much larger than Los Santos in GTA 5.

Although the leaked version of the Vice City map is smaller than those shown in previously leaked videos, it's still larger than Grand Theft Auto 5's Los Santos and Blaine County map. This suggests the new game will offer players a much bigger open world to explore.

2) Expanded islands

The leaked map of Vice City reveals several exciting locations that players can expect to explore in the upcoming game. The new Vice City map features Vice City Beach Island and Starfish Island from GTA Vice City.

Beach Island is the smallest of the three main islands, home to the city's marina and several small beaches. It is located to the west of Beach Island and is a wealthy residential area with large mansions and estates.

In GTA Vice City's storyline, Starfish Island is owned by the drug lord Ricardo Diaz, who uses it as his primary base of operations. Players who take on the role of Tommy Vercetti must complete several missions on both Islands as part of the game's main story.

However, the most exciting detail is the Vice City Mainland Island, which seems to have expanded significantly from its previous incarnation. It appears to be a massive landmass featuring several smaller islands, two lakes, two mountains, and a swamp.

3) Towns and cities

The leaked map also suggests several towns, like Yorktown, and cities north of Port Gelhorn.

These locations would expand the Vice City map further north and offer players more areas to explore. Including additional cities and towns would add to the game's overall immersion, making the world feel more alive and realistic.

It is expected that Rockstar will add new locations to the new Vice City map dynamically over time.

4) Featured locations on the map

There are many marked locations all around the leaked map. Here's a list of some of the tagged buildings and landmarks:

Yorktown

LO Prison

Mamba's Stadium

Industrial Facility

Rockridge Mountain

Lighthouse

Taking a deeper look at the names and types of these locations and buildings, it seems that the developers at Rockstar Games have considered how players want a more single-player experience and may add related activities with the landmarks.

5) Large inland waterbody

Like the Alamo Sea in Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA 6 has a large inland water body.

The leaked map shows a huge lake named "Lake Leonida," which was not previously seen in any games in the series.

Another thing players should notice from the leaked in-game files is Monument Leonida that was mentioned in a video showing the game's early build phase. This could very well be related to the lake.

The above list is based on leaks and isn't something Rockstar has confirmed. So it must be taken with a grain of salt.

