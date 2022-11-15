5 things that make GTA Chinatown Wars different from other games in the series

GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the most underrated games in the franchise. On every platform that it was released on, it was terrific, and the controls were not too clunky even on mobile devices.

It is part of the HD Universe, although it looks nothing like the other games in the same class. It was majorly made for portable devices as shown by the graphics, overall gameplay, and controls. Several standout features from it didn't make it to the GTA titles that followed.

This article will feature five things that made GTA Chinatown Wars a compelling and underrated game, and how they led to it being different from all other HD Universe's offerings.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective views and the points are not ranked in any specific order.

GTA Chinatown Wars is different from other games in the franchise, in more ways than one

1) Top-down perspective

The only game in the HD Universe with a top-down perspective, GTA Chinatown Wars stands out with its gameplay. This approach makes it a lot more playable on mobile devices as well.

The graphics aren't as bad as they were in the franchise's previous titles by any means, and compared to earlier 2D offerings, it is visually better.

It's reminiscent of older GTA games brought to players in an improved version that makes it look retro but also refreshing.

2) Safehouses

The option to buy a safehouse isn't available in the GTA games that followed, which would have made things a lot easier. Players are already given seven safe houses, which is already a lot more than what they receive in the newer titles.

To top that off, they also have the option to further double them by purchasing the rest of the safe houses.

3) Drugs

Players have the option to sell up to six different drugs in the game, and they can deal with rival gangs and not just any NPCs, as is the case in GTA: Vice City. It even has the depth to have different gangs looking to buy different drugs, giving fans a rather controversial way of having an income.

Players can deal six different drugs in the game: coke, ecstasy, acid, weed, and downers. Most veterans will maximize their profit by buying them from one end of the map and selling them on the opposite far end.

4) Wanted levels

The game also has a unique way of getting rid of the wanted levels as they go up, causing players to get chased by an increasing number of cops. Fans can ram into the chasing officers and disable them to bring down the wanted levels. If busted, they can restart instantly and not have to start from all the way back either.

In stark contrast, the same approach in most recent GTA games will result in even more cops and an increased wanted level, making it harder for players to evade being pursued.

5) Mobile device availability

GTA Chinatown Wars is also the only game from the HD Universe that's available on mobile devices. Improved controls and much better graphics look rather good on portable devices. It costs $4.99 on the Google Play Store, but compared to the other offerings in the HD Universe, players believe it's quite cheap.

The game's controls are not confusing either, and the ported version on Android devices and iPhones work just as smoothly as it does on consoles.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes