5 things the recent GTA 6 leaks reveal about the future of the series

GTA 6's development is in full swing, and fans are ecstatic to get a first look at the game. Although the September 2022 leaks provided a sneak peek into the potential of the upcoming game, they were allegedly from a pre-alpha stage version and should not be interpreted as a final product.

Even after the notorious leaks, fans have been digging for new details about the upcoming game, and there have been several new leaks in recent times. Although Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the information, the majority of it comes from reliable sources.

This article lists five things from the leaks that reveal how the gaming studio is testing the waters for the future of the GTA franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 ways that Rockstar is shaping the future of the Grand Theft Auto series through GTA 6

1) Huge and expansive maps

One of the most common expectations for the upcoming game is a new map, and Rockstar Games is allegedly planning to surprise fans with a larger map than ever before. The Vice City map in GTA 6 is said to be much larger than the map in Grand Theft Auto 5, and a recent leak also confirms the same.

However, new information suggests that Rockstar will lock some areas of the map at launch and release them later as single-player DLCs. This also indicates that the gaming studio is finally moving away from static maps like in the current game and towards expansive maps for its future projects.

2) GTA 6 Online

After the massive success of Grand Theft Auto Online, fans were skeptical about the multiplayer game's future. Many previously believed that Rockstar would never release Grand Theft Auto Online 2 or similar projects as the current title is one of its most profitable assets.

However, a new discovery from the September 2022 leaks indicates that the developers are testing GTA 6 Online with new maps and features. A short clip from the leaked videos showed a multiplayer lobby with two players that can host up to 32 players simultaneously. Fans can be confident that future titles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will include multiplayer modes.

3) Extensive vehicle customization and first-person driving improvements

Despite having some of the best vehicle customization features in the gaming industry, GTA 5 and Online's customizations feel lacking at times. Each vehicle has similar modifications, with only minor differences every now and then. To address this issue, Rockstar Games is reportedly working on an extensive vehicle customization mode in GTA 6.

Based on leaks, players will be able to adjust the height and depth of their steering wheels, gas pedals, brakes, and other controls. A mini GPS map can also be seen on the dashboard above the odometer, indicating that the developers are also working to improve the first-person driving experience.

4) Photorealistic graphics

Despite having one of the most realistic environments and graphics, Grand Theft Auto 5 still feels video game-ish and cartoony. The modding community has attempted to improve the graphics, but these changes were never included in the official version.

However, leaks revealed that GTA 6 will feature photorealistic graphics and an environment. The lighting, shadows, and other environmental elements appear surreal and pleasing to the eyes. This feature may continue in the series, as Rockstar has a history of improving the open-world environment with each release.

5) Low memory warning

One of the most intriguing features discovered in GTA 6 leaks is a low-memory warning pop-up. HD Universe games require a high level of system performance, and many players run them with minimal system requirements. This frequently results in laggy gameplay.

To address the issue, Rockstar is testing a low-memory warning that says:

“The game is running on low memory. Please close other applications or reduce your graphics settings.”

This could assist budget PC players in improving their gameplay and reducing lags and shutdowns.

