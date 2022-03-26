5 things Rockstar should rebalance in GTA Online

GTA Online is a staple of the gaming community. It is one of the most successful, long-running, constantly updated games in existence. However, this could be considered an issue when looking at the things that still require addressing in the game.

With regards to vehicles, weapons, and more technical issues like loading times, Rockstar has a lot on its plate, and rebalancing is something that will happen as soon as they are able.

This article will discuss five things that players and fans feel Rockstar should rebalance in GTA Online.

GTA Online still has a way to go until everyone is happy and rebalancing these 5 things might help

5) Heists

Lester Crest, the man with the plan (Image via YouTube @BeanGamer)

Rebalancing the Heists in GTA Online could significantly impact the player experience. Currently, the Cayo Perico Heist is the only one that allows gamers to do a full Heist solo from beginning to end. Pavel is always there to help, too, of course.

Many players wonder what it might be like to pull off some Doomsday Heists or even the DiamondCasino Heist by themselves. This is something that Rockstar should at least consider.

4) Lobbies

Players in a lobby of only 18 players, almost ust half the full amount (Image via Sportskeeda)

The lobbies in GTA Online are something that always forms new points of discussion. One of the biggest talking points is how big the lobbies should or could be in GTA 5 or the upcoming GTA 6.

Currently, the limit for players in a lobby is generally capped at 32 people per game session. Many gamers, including the next-gen ones who are now playing the Expanded & Enhanced Edition, would like to see their lobby sizes increase. Perhaps to a rounder number like 50 or 100.

3) Vehicles

Some of the most overpowered vehicles in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

In a Rockstar Newswire post, it was mentioned that certain changes would be happening in PVP sessions. In particular, they mentioned commonly used vehicles as something they were looking to re-address.

"Going forward, we plan to continue making further adjustments across all versions of the game, in addition to rebalancing other areas — such as vehicles commonly used in PvP combat. Stay tuned for details." - Rockstar Games

Many gamers are curious if this means that Rockstar will be addressing the age-old questions about overpowered vehicles like the Oppressor MKII, which have become the number one vehicle for the standard GTA griefer.

2) Loading

Shortening loading times is important (Image via Sportskeeda)

Loading time is always something that GTA Online fans love to complain about. Granted, there are times when the loading becomes so frustrating that some gamers will give up for a while. Maybe only hours, but perhaps much longer.

Especially with next-gen now providing faster loading times, this would be something previous-gen fans would also like to see rebalanced in the game.

1) Crossplay

Crossplay not yet enabled, even for PlayStations (Image via Sportkseeda)

For years, gamers have been talking about Crossplay regarding GTA Online. Now with next-gen consoles, fans were disappointed to learn that PS4 gamers cannot play with their friends online on next-gen consoles.

Hopefully, Rockstar, together with PlayStation, can address this issue, and with some rebalancing, perhaps in the not-so-distant future, crossplay will be available, even if it is between PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha