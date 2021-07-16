5 times the GTA protagonist outplayed their enemies

With a strategic mindset and a bold approach, GTA protagonists can make a critical move against their enemies.

Sometimes in the GTA series, it's not about striking first. It's about surviving the first hit and making sure they don't miss theirs. GTA players are often put up against opponents who know how to play the game.

It's quite refreshing when (for once) the protagonists can make their move first.

There are several ways to outplay an opponent in the GTA series. Whether it's by killing someone, setting them up to take a fall, or stealing their money, it's a cut-throat business. Survival of the fittest goes into effect here - it's not about the strongest or fastest, but the most adaptable.

Five times the GTA player was able to outsmart their enemies

#5 - Victor Vance frames Jerry Martinez for a crime he did

Jerry Martinez completely screwed over Victor Vance at the start of Vice City Stories. Victor never had criminal aspirations before meeting Jerry - he was turned into one out of necessity. Jerry framed him with drugs and prostitutes in Conduct Unbecoming, forcing Victor out of the military.

It's only fair Jerry receives what he gives in return. Much later in the game, Victor and his brother Lance meet up with the Mendez brothers. Their relationship was very hostile at the time.

Nonetheless, Victor convinced them Jerry was an undercover DEA agent who stole their recent Coke shipment.

In reality, it was the Vance brothers who did it. However, turnabout is fair play in the criminal world. Mugshot Longshot is a mission where Victor has to take pictures of Jerry and use it as "proof" of his DEA connections. As a result, Jerry has now made enemies with a dangerous cartel.

#4 - Tommy and Lance launch a direct attack on Ricardo Diaz

Tommy Vercetti was carefully planning his takeover of a major drug operation. However, Lance Vance jumped the gun early and made a preemptive move against Ricardo Diaz. This results in his disaster, as he ends up captured.

GTA players had no choice but to save him from certain demise in the difficult mission Death Row. Afterward, Tommy had to act fast. He knows Ricardo is about to make a move on him. Tommy isn't waiting long enough to find out.

Instead, Tommy and Lance made a surprise assault on the drug baron's mansion. During the mission Rub Out, they wipe out every single one of his guards before Diaz goes down. He certainly didn't expect GTA players to act this quickly.

#3 - CJ gets close enough to Salvatore Leone to steal his money

Salvatore Leone thought he could trust CJ to do his bidding during the Las Venturas section of GTA San Andreas. Instead, the mob boss was outsmarted right from the start.

With the assistance of the Four Dragons Casino, CJ and the Triads planned to rob the mafia-owned Caligula's Palace and steal millions. With careful organization and set up missions, they succeed in doing so.

CJ will get a phone call right after his successful heist. Salvatore would lay a verbal smackdown on his former associate. Unfazed, CJ sarcastically remarks that he needs to spend his newfound money.

#2 - Niko Bellic refuses a deal and takes his revenge on Dimitri

Dimitri Rascalov has one final trick up his sleeve against Niko Bellic. He is trying to get him to accept a heroin deal. GTA 4 players who know better will realize this is a trap. It's up to them to take revenge right then and there.

Upon his arrival in the Platypus ship, Niko Bellic shoots down every single one of Dimitri's men before he confronts the man himself. Backed into a corner with nowhere to go, Dimitri begs for his life before Niko executes him.

Had GTA players taken the deal, Niko would've endured yet another death trap. During a wedding ambush shortly after, his cousin Roman would've been killed in the crossfire.

#1 - Franklin chooses a third option

At the end of GTA 5, Devin Weston and Steve Haines gave Franklin Clinton a choice - kill either Michael De Santa or Trevor Philips. Agreeing to any of these demands will result in the permanent loss of a playable character.

Should Franklin bite the bullet and take out his former allies, he will be made into a complete fool in post-game phone conversations. GTA 5 goes out of its way to let players know this wasn't a desirable outcome.

Instead, players can choose a third way (hence the name of the mission). Instead of killing Michael or Trevor, Franklin teams up with them to eliminate their enemies instead. None of them could've foreseen this end result.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul