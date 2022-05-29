5 types of GTA Online vehicles that should be buffed

Rockstar Games did comment that they would rebalance some aspects of GTA Online prior to the release of the next-gen ports. Unfortunately, not much has happened in this department regarding vehicles.

The only major new changes are that FPS doesn't determine top speed, and that HSW performance upgrades make some vehicles better than before.

It's no secret that GTA Online doesn't have the best balancing when it comes to its vehicles. Many of them are utterly outclassed by other options, thanks to powercreep. If Rockstar Games ever decided to focus more on balancing, then some of these vehicle types could really use some buffs.

Five types of GTA Online vehicles that could desperately use a buff

5) Tuners

One of the coolest aspects about the original Tuners was how fast they could go with low grip tyres and a lowered stance. However, that has since been patched out around the time The Contract DLC came out. Previously, something like the Comet S2 could go up to 161 mph with low grip tyres and a lowered stance.

It might have sounded broken, but one had to keep in mind that having both low grip tyres and a lowered stance meant that the driver was driving something with atrocious handling.

Rockstar Games fixed this "issue," and now the previously impressive Comet S2 could only go up to 128.5 mph in its new setup. That is only 5.5 mph faster than its standard setup, but it still maintains its garbage handling.

If only that change was undone.

4) Open Wheel cars

They're astonishingly slow compared to their real-life counterparts (Image via Rockstar Games)

If something looks like a race car, one would hope that it's blazingly fast (if not the fastest in the game). Somehow, Open Wheel cars only go up to approximately 120 mph. By comparison, HSW vehicles tend to notch up to 140 to 150 mph. Of course, the latter type comes from a far more recent update, yet the point still stands.

It would be nice if Open Wheel cars were the fastest land-based vehicles in the game. They have top-tier acceleration, but that's different from zipping past every other car around them. Real-life NASCAR cars can go over 200 mph, so the GTA Online equivalent being 80 mph slower is pretty sad to see.

3) Tanks

It's just a relic of the past in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tanks are a type of vehicle that have always oozed a certain coolness factor to them. However, they're surprisingly weak in GTA Online. For example, the Rhino Tank can only withstand three missiles, with the fourth one destroying it. Somehow, the Buffalo STX and other Imani Tech cars take 12 missiles to destroy them.

Even the best tank, the TM-02 Khanjali, is destroyed by eight missiles. It's a little ridiculous to believe that some seemingly normal civilian cars are more durable than military tanks. In previous Grand Theft Auto games, the Rhino Tank was exceptionally good In GTA Online, it's a joke against anybody competent.

2) Vehicles that only have a mounted machine gun

It's an interesting concept for promoting more teamwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Machine guns are much harder to use than homing missiles, yet the latter is far more practical in most scenarios. The former is high-risk and low-reward, and that's not a trait that GTA Online players want to see in a vehicle. There was a time when there weren't too many missiles flying around, so it wasn't too uncommon to see somebody using the Insurgent Pick-Up.

However, that time was long gone. Nowadays, somebody trying to operate a mounted machine gun makes them an easy target. Some of these options require somebody other than the driver to use them efficiently, making them less practical today.

This type of car is unlikely to get buffed, since GTA Online seems to focus more on solo content these days. It's unfortunate, but one can always dream that these niche options get more love.

1) Boats

A single rocket destroys it in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most boats are just flat-out useless in most situations. GTA Online primarily takes place on land, so it's not surprising that boats are incredibly niche in the grand scheme of things. The only good water-based vehicle is the Kosatka, primarily because it's where the player initiates The Cayo Perico Heist.

It doesn't help that several cars can go underwater, like the Toreador and Stromberg. One wouldn't use a boat to find underwater hidden caches, which is unfortunate since it's one of the very few pieces of content in water.

PVP-wise, boats are just terrible. Something like the Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat could've been a fun offensive boat, but it's destroyed by a single missile (which practically every vehicle has these days).

