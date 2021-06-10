5 most underappreciated vehicles in GTA Online

From weaponized beasts to futuristic miracles to mobile military bases, GTA Online features a vast assortment of high-end vehicles.

The number of options available; however, doesn't make it easy for players to decide exactly what kind of vehicle they need to invest their hard-earned bucks in. Naturally, most go for insanely popular choices like the Pariah or the Vigilante. While these vehicles are completely unmatched, they're not the only options available to players.

5 most underappreciated cars in GTA Online

#5 - The Massacro

GTA Online features a number of great-looking vehicles, and the Massacro is one of the best. Not only does it look like the physical embodiment of joy, but it also performs like one.

While the Massacro won't be breaking any speed limits anytime soon, it makes for a fairly decent ride and deserves a lot more hype than it gets from the community. Moreover, this vehicle, unlike most assets featured in GTA Online, doesn't cost a sizable fortune.

#4 - Vapid FMJ

In the looks department, the Vapir FMG doesn't have a lot of contenders in GTA Online. While it may not be absolutely unbeatable in terms of performance, it's still one of the better cars in GTA Online and one that, like many good vehicles, doesn't get its fair share of appreciation.

The FMJ will hold its own as long as players don't decide to take it out for a race. GTA Online races can get brutal, and the FMJ wasn't exactly designed to break speed limits.

#3 - Albany Alpha

If a player is looking for a decent vehicle that doesn't cost break-the-bank kind of money, then they should look no further than the Albany Alpha.

Like many underrated cars from its class, the Alpha is not supremely popular, but it's definitely one of the better vehicles in GTA Online. It comes equipped with a number of cool features and has quick acceleration and butter-smooth handling. Sure, it's no Scramjet, but it's still one heck of a car. GTA Online is nothing if not diverse.

#2 - Grotti Turismo R

Grotti cars are normally super popular in GTA Online, but the Turismo apparently doesn't seem to meet the bar raised by its predecessors and contemporaries. While it may not be as good as some of the more hyped Grotti vehicles, it definitely makes for a good addition to the player's garage. The Turismo R features great handling, impressive acceleration and decent traction. What more could a player want?

#1 - Tropos Rallye

The most underrated vehicle in GTA Online is the one that shouldn't even need an introduction. As an off-road vehicle, the Tropos Rallye is an absolute pro at manoeuvring the chaos of off-road conditions and taking its fair share of bumps and knocks with grace. If there's one underrated vehicle in GTA Online that players need to give a shot to, it's the criminally unappreciated Rallye.

Edited by suwaidfazal