5 unforgettable GTA moments worth experiencing before GTA 6

The GTA series is full of unforgettable moments, and fans expect the same from its next major installment, GTA 6. The video game is set to drop on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in Fall 2025, which is quite far away, but gives you ample time to experience the best moments from the franchise once again. The narratives of the games in the franchise are full of highs and lows that have etched a place in fans' minds.

Additionally, playing through older titles is a good way to get some context in preparation for GTA 6. So, let's take a look at five unforgettable GTA moments worth experiencing before GTA 6.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. There will also be spoilers related to few GTA titles ahead.

That Special Someone and 4 other unforgettable GTA moments to experience before GTA 6

1) First mission with all three GTA 5 protagonists

GTA 5 features three playable protagonists - Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton, that players can switch between after a certain point in its campaign. Three's Company is the first ever mission to let players switch between them.

It has, hence, become unforgettable, since controlling multiple characters in the same game wasn't possible in the series before, and is, therefore, worth experiencing. It will also be interesting to see if Rockstar does something similar with the GTA 6 protagonists.

2) GTA Vice City's ending

Tommy and Ken Rosenberg after the final battle (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved games in the series and has many memorable moments. That being said, the kind of triumphant feeling that the final moments of its campaign instill is hard to replicate.

After all the hard work, Tommy Vercetti (the protagonist) has overcome his foes, established his empire in Vice City, and is set to begin a new life. While the game isn't very hard, it can be quite challenging at times, which contributes to that feeling in this moment.

The first GTA 6 trailer has confirmed Vice City's return as a setting in the series for the first time since 2006's GTA Vice City Stories, so the upcoming game will likely have some Easter Eggs and callbacks to GTA Vice City.

3) That Special Someone

GTA 4 is arguably the best of all GTA games in terms of narrative and complex storytelling. Among the most unforgettable moments from this game is when Niko Bellic (the protagonist) finally gets to meet Darko Brevic, the man who betrayed him and his friends in the war.

This is an emotionally charged moment and can hit hard for those deeply invested. While Niko initially believes that putting an end to Brevic would bring closure, a weird feeling of emptiness looms supreme instead, showing that not every emotion can be categorized into black and white boxes.

4) The Green Sabre

Speaking of betrayal, GTA San Andreas features a similar moment that catches players off guard. This is a game that starts off cheerfully and succeeds in establishing a feeling of brotherhood between its protagonist CJ, and those in his gang, many of whom are childhood friends.

However, during the mission, The Green Sabre, a few of those people are revealed to be involved in his mother's murder. This is an unfortunate predicament, but a moment that fans cannot forget, especially since it turns GTA San Andreas' campaign on its head.

5) Flying in GTA 3

Flying the Dodo is really difficult (Image via GTA Base)

Flying planes in GTA 5 and Online isn't exactly a big deal but flying the Dodo in GTA 3 will help you understand just how far the series has come in this very department. Its controls are clunky and maneuvering the aircraft is quite the task.

Nevertheless, this is how fans got to fly a plane in the series for the very first time, so it is worth experiencing for anyone who's just getting introduced to the massive world of Grand Theft Auto, especially before GTA 6 releases.