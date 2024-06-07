5 things GTA 6 protagonists should learn from previous main characters

Jason and Lucia were the two GTA 6 protagonists who appeared in the game's leaked footage from September 2022. The latter was formally introduced in this title's first trailer from Rockstar Games, while the former hasn't been officially named yet. Given the long wait that fans have had to endure, they expect the upcoming game's main characters to be just as memorable and iconic as some previous Grand Theft Auto protagonists.

Needless to say, taking a bit of inspiration from them could also help enhance their appeal. With that in mind, here are five things the GTA 6 protagonists should learn from previous main characters in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are a few things that GTA 6 protagonists should learn from previous main characters

1) Likability

It is very important for Jason and Lucia to be likable characters (Image via X/@Patrick21611)

Since the GTA 6 protagonists, Jason and Lucia, will very likely be a couple, it is crucial that they are portrayed as likable individuals. Previous main characters like Tommy Vercetti, Carj Johnson, Niko Bellic, and Michael De Santa were able to establish a connection with the player base through their charismatic personalities, and the upcoming duo could try to accomplish something similar.

Additionally, Jason and Lucia must avoid being anything like KDJ and Sessanta, a couple in GTA Online that is highly disliked among fans because of their annoying antics and dialogues.

Nevertheless, the Auto Shop business, that KDJ and Sessanta are a part of, is quite a profitable one and is even offering some bonuses to players through June 12, 2024.

2) Being multi-dimensional

Jason and Lucia, or at least one of them, should express a range of emotions in GTA 6 story mode depending on the situation. A good example to learn this from is GTA 4's main character, Niko Bellic, who may seem like a hardened individual at first glance but offers a lot more.

He is a no-nonsense protagonist when he needs to be but also expresses a bit of emotion on some occasions. Being multi-dimensional in a similar manner would help the GTA 6 protagonists, but for that, it is also important that the game's story is long and lets the main characters establish themselves.

3) Natural sense of humor

A sense of humor is another important characteristic that the GTA 6 protagonists should possess. That being said, their jokes or witty remarks shouldn't come across as forced and should feel natural. A good example to take inspiration from for this is GTA San Andreas protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson.

He was such an entertaining character that some of his one-liners are still remembered by fans, while others like, "Ah Sh*t, here we go again," have even made their way into mainstream meme culture

This could really help Jason and Lucia cement themselves as two of the most memorable main characters in the GTA series, and perhaps even aid them with the multi-dimensional aspect.

4) Dynamic relationship

Michael and Trevor in GTA 5 story mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Among the best things about GTA 5's main campaign were Michael De Santa and Trevor Philip's character dynamics. The two mostly stood on the same side, but there were a few occasions when they didn't exactly see eye to eye.

Since Jason and Lucia seem to be a couple, if they had a dynamic relationship with some ups and downs just like Michael and Trevor, that might add some spice to the upcoming title's story besides missions and activities.

5) Empire building

GTA 6's map will include Vice City, an extremely iconic location in the series. The protagonists of the previous games set in this city, Tommy Vercetti and Victor Vance, both, exhibit excellent empire-building skills. Although this is something that players do as part of the gameplay, it is the characters' doing in lore.

Based on the first GTA 6 trailer, Jason and Lucia don't seem to be well-off. Therefore, the GTA 6 protagonists need to take a page out of Tommy and Victor's book regarding empire building to present an enjoyable rags-to-riches story.

