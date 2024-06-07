GTA Online Auto Shop: Is it worth owning in 2024?

The GTA Online Auto Shop business has been thriving in the multiplayer mode since 2021, and it has become an inseparable part of the grinding system. It is one of the best businesses in the title, and you ought to have it as soon as possible. Experienced players are already familiar with each and every aspect of the business. However, beginners may find it confusing, considering the game already has multiple car garages.

This article briefly explains why owning the GTA Online Auto Shop in 2024 is worth it.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Why owning a GTA Online Auto Shop in 2024 is worth it

Trending

The GTA Online Auto Shop business unlocks multiple money-making methods and activities. Yes, the game already has purchasable garages and car mechanic shops. However, the Auto Shop combines them both and offers you as a personal business.

Here are the missions and perks you can unlock by owning an Auto Shop in GTA Online:

Personal vehicle customization garage

Storage for 10 vehicles

Auto Shop Client Jobs

Exotic Exports

Auto Shop Contracts

Snacks Tray

Auto Shop Contracts, Exotic Exports, and Auto Shop Client Jobs in GTA Online are some of the most profitable money-making methods that pay high rewards to those who grind.

Auto Shop Contracts are mini heist-like missions that you can do solo or as a team. The other two are free-mode missions that spawn randomly. Still, they have high rewards associated with them in the long run.

The GTA Online Auto Shop is the best location to customize Tuner cars as the business is associated with the Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Tuners DLC update.

Additionally, you can gain Reputation points for the Los Santos Car Meet by doing the following activities in the GTA Online Auto Shop:

Starting and completing an Auto Shop Contract

Personally delivering a vehicle for the Auto Shop Client Jobs

Delivering any Exotic Export vehicles

Also read: GTA Plus benefits

GTA Online best auto shop location

Rockstar Games offers five locations for the GTA Online Auto Shop. Therefore, new players may be confused about where to buy one. Here are the locations and their prices:

Mission Row - $1,670,000

Flints Autos, Strawberry - $1,705,000

Auto Body Shop, Rancho - $1,750,000

Tuneups, Burton - $1,830,000

Auto Shop, La Mesa - $1,920,000

The best location is the Auto Shop in Mission Row. It is the cheapest one, and you can get it for even cheaper after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Related Grand Theft Auto Online articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback