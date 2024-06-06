How to do Auto Shop Client Jobs in GTA Online for 2x cash? (June 6-12, 2024)

Completing Auto Shop Client Jobs in GTA Online will reward players with double the usual payout this week. These jobs are a part of the multiplayer's Auto Shop business and are extremely easy to complete. While the regular payout is only decent, the job does become worth grinding with the 2x cash bonus in effect. It will be available until June 12, 2024.

That being said, those new to the game might require a little assistance regarding how to get started with Auto Shop Client Jobs. So, here's how to do Auto Shop Client Jobs in GTA Online for 2x cash this week (June 6 - 12, 2024).

GTA Online guide: How to do Auto Shop Client Jobs for 2x cash (June 6-12, 2024)

There are multiple Auto Shops to choose from (Image via YouTube/TGG)

To get started with Auto Shop Client Jobs, first purchase an Auto Shop property from Maze Bank Foreclosures. This is a good time to establish this business as Rockstar Games has discounted all of its properties (and upgrades) by 40% in the currently active GTA Online weekly update.

Trending

From thereon, head to your purchased Auto Shop, sit through the introductory cutscene, and complete its setup mission. Auto Shop Client Job cars will then start spawning in this GTA Online business property about every 48 minutes. Sessanta will also notify you of the same with a text message.

Stand near the Client Job car and press the button prompt on the screen's top left to start modifying it. All that needs to be done here is following the on-screen instructions to apply the parts requested by the customer. This will take just a couple of minutes and charge a meager service cost that will be refunded at the time of final payment.

Follow the on-screen instructions to modify the car (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Once done, deliver the car to the marked location. The final payment is displayed on the screen's bottom right and it will reduce every time the vehicle takes damage, so drive carefully. If everything goes well, you will be paid between $20,000 and $30,000, along with the previously charged service cost.

Suffice to say, this isn't an ideal payout, but it is a pretty easy way to make a decent amount of money in GTA Online, especially with the 2x cash bonus in effect until June 12, 2024. With the staff upgrade, you can even get your staff to deliver these cars. That said, it is mostly better to deliver them yourself.

Note that your Auto Shop will only have a single-car lift by default, which is where you will perform the Auto Shop Client Jobs. However, you can buy an extra car lift from Maze Bank Foreclosures to have two cars spawn in your shop instead of one.

The Auto Shop business can help you earn a lot of money with Client Jobs, Exotic Exports, and Robbery Contracts. This should help in preparation for the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, which itself will introduce a brand new business.

All of this shall keep players entertained while they wait for more information on GTA 6, possibly in the form of another trailer. That said, Rockstar must be careful to avoid another trailer leak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback