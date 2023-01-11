5 unique GTA 5 mods that everyone should try in 2023

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) mods generally vary from player skins to map overhauls, although there's almost always something for everybody. Over the past several years, many innovative modders have created works of art with regard to graphical improvements and how the game plays.

Even in 2023, GTA 5 mods will still be highly relevant for many players, especially since GTA 6 could take a while to release. That said, here's a look at some unique mods that truly stand out. The following mods are taken from gta5-mods.com.

Players should check out the following GTA 5 mods in 2023

5) Real California Architecture by _Vlad_(Desmond98)

Los Santos clearly takes inspiration from Los Angeles, and it's no surprise that some players use GTA 5 mods to make the resemblance even stronger.

Desmond98 replaces fictional landmarks with their real-world counterparts, such as the famous Hollywood Sign. This architectural mod also includes freeway signs, corporate logos, and buildings, which should be easily recognized by players from Southern California.

4) 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari by Vans123

Sports car enthusiasts would love to get their hands on a definitive version of the Ferrari. These GTA 5 mods have everything from detailed suspensions and cooling devices to carbon fiber materials that accurately represent the Ferrari model.

After installing the mod, players can visit Los Santos Customs for a new livery. The modder puts a lot of attention to detail here. Players should try driving the vehicle in first-person mode for a unique experience.

3) LS Life by mcal9909

These GTA 5 mods focus largely on dealers building their reputation in the streets. Players must deal with rival groups as they sell their products, defend themselves, and take over Los Santos.

Franklin Clinton can use a vehicle to store all his drugs and money and move everything to another stash house. Furthermore, Franklin can call for help if he needs any backup. Additionally, players can expect a lot of hostility between law enforcement and local competitors in the market.

2) The Dead Among Us Project by denedwin

Players need to go into full survival mode with these GTA 5 mods, as Los Santos has become an apocalyptic wasteland. The map conversion brings an atmospheric dread as zombies wander the empty streets. Players have to be cautious at all times.

Of course, it's not just the undead that players have to worry about. They also need to watch out for hunger and thirst stats, or they will end up joining the zombie hoard. It's a dog-eat-dog world out there.

1) VisualV by _CP_ & robi29

The most popular GTA 5 mods typically focus on graphical upgrades to make the original title more visually appealing. VisualV is built from scratch, using hundreds of realistic photos from Los Santos to enhance the overall visual experience, from stormy weather effects to how lights cast shadows in the dark.

There's a good reason why over two million people have downloaded these GTA 5 mods. Players can only hope that Rockstar outshines this with GTA 6 upon release.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes