5 unique relationships in GTA games that are still remembered to this day

GTA is not all guns and anarchy, as those who have delved into the storyline may have noticed. Despite the crazy outlook, GTA features some very sensitive undercurrents in the stories with respect to the relationship the characters have with each other.

Given that GTA has always featured pretty strong and complicated characters, it is no wonder that the games are built on building unlikely allies and handling these relationships with finesse. As a result, the relationships that the GTA protagonists have with other characters are often complicated, to say the least.

Here is a list of five such relationships between characters from the entire GTA series.

5 of the strangest/complicated relationships in the GTA universe

Trevor Phillips and the De Santa family (GTA 5)

Despite coming across as a rather unhinged individual, Trevor Phillips' humane side is perhaps revealed in his interactions with the De Santa family, particularly Tracey.

Tracey is rather overprotective of Trevor and she sees him as someone close as well, as is revealed by her joy in seeing him after nine long years. In fact, Trevor acts as some sort of a guardian for the family and gets along with Michael's kids quite well.

CJ and Ryder (GTA San Andreas)

This friendship started out as one of the best and ended as one of the most painful ones in GTA San Andreas.

Ryder and CJ practically grew up together, and the thought of getting betrayed by him and therefore killing him was just too much. Not only for CJ but for the players as well. It is what makes Pier 69 a rather emotional mission.

CJ and Sweet

Sweet kept sulking about CJ not being there during the darkest days of the Grove Street Families, while pushing him away when he was trying to.

The irony between CJ and Sweet's relationship peaks when players see members of the gang betray Sweet while CJ still tries to do right by him. CJ-Sweet is perhaps one of the most complicated relationships in GTA San Andreas.

Niko Bellic and Brucie Kibbutz (GTA 4)

This friendship has made it to the list solely because of how unlikely it was. Brucie is one of the five possible friends in GTA 4, although Niko and him could not have been more different.

Niko is a cold and reserved person, like chilled beer, whereas Brucie is more like a barbecue that shouts. Nonetheless, Niko can hang out with this hot-headed businessman who phones in a chopper for him whenever they need to meet.

Tommy Vercetti and Love Fist (GTA Vice City)

Although unlikely, the friendship between Tommy and this wild heavy metal band was fun to watch. However, what bugs players is why exactly does Tommy do so much for them, considering that they have nothing to do with the world of crime.

But good for Tommy, since at the end of the Publicity Tour mission, they treat him to a concert performance.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi