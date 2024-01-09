5 unique weapons that GTA 6 needs to introduce in the series

Weapons are an integral part of Grand Theft Auto games, and there is a likelihood that some from previous titles may return in GTA 6. That said, Rockstar Games might also introduce some new ones. Considering fans have been awaiting this installment for an incredibly long time, adding new items is important to make it feel fresh and different from Grand Theft Auto 5.

Let's look at five unique weapons that Grand Theft Auto 6 should introduce in the series. Readers must note that this list is speculative, and the following weapons have not been confirmed to be part of the upcoming title.

Crossbow and 4 other unique weapons that GTA 6 needs to introduce in the series

1) Cluster Grenade Launcher

Hand-held Grenade launchers have been a part of older GTA titles, but they only fire one grenade at a time. Rockstar Games can up the ante a little by introducing something like a Cluster Grenade Launcher that launches multiple explosive projectiles toward enemies.

This can be very destructive and highly effective against groups of enemies. A cooldown period could also be added to such type of weapon, as it may be too strong. For instance, the Supremo weapons in Far Cry 6 are overpowered, but each use triggers a lengthy cooldown period.

2) Bow and arrow

The bow and arrow may have appeared in many other video games, but they have evaded the Grand Theft Auto series so far. The silent nature of this weapon makes it an excellent choice for stealth-based gameplay. Considering there could be various animals in GTA 6, players can use bows and arrows to hunt them, like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Since Rockstar has executed this weapon very well in Red Dead Redemption 2, bringing it to Grand Theft Auto 6 should not be that difficult. Moreover, using it in a Grand Theft Auto setting would be fairly unique.

3) Crossbow

If bows and arrows feel too primitive, a crossbow can be added to the upcoming game's arsenal. This is another weapon that has appeared in several video games but is yet to debut in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Just like the previous entry, a crossbow can help greatly with stealth-based gameplay. Silently taking out enemies at long range can be made easy with this weapon. Interestingly, some GTA 5 mods could be used to add a crossbow to the 2013 title's story mode.

4) Slingshot

Slingshots will be a fun addition to Grand Theft Auto 6. The weapon need not be lethal; instead, it can be used to distract unaware enemies or pedestrians in Vice City. However, repeated attacks from slingshots can be made to deal effective damage.

In a nutshell, slingshots could also be used to have some fun between GTA 6 story mode missions. If the upcoming game features an online mode, Rockstar can add slingshot deathmatches that play out like the recently added Snowball Deathmatches in Grand Theft Auto Online.

5) Hallucination-based weapons

Hallucination-based weapons, perhaps in the form of arrows or bombs, should be introduced in the series with Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing players to disorient enemies. For instance, Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima features Hallucination Darts that can turn enemies against each other.

Rockstar could make it a secret weapon that can be unlocked by completing side quests, just like the Navy Revolver is unlocked in Grand Theft Auto Online by completing the Los Santos Slasher Treasure Hunt. Alternatively, it could be made available as a rare pick, sparsely scattered across the GTA 6 map.

