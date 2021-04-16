5 most unpredictable characters in the GTA series

Some characters are just too unpredictable, even by GTA standards.

These GTA characters are notorious for being a bit odd in how they act. At one moment, they seem loving and normal, and at another, they're completely insane and want to kill somebody. That sounds like the average GTA character, but even these characters go over the normal boundaries in terms of sheer unpredictability.

Craziness doesn't necessarily mean unpredictable, but the two terms do go hand-in-hand within the GTA universe. After all, it's a video game series about crime, so it would be difficult to separate the two terms in some contexts. That said, these five entries are some interesting characters that are well-known for their unpredictability.

Five most unpredictable characters in the GTA series

#5 - The Loonies

Although this is technically a group of individuals, the Loonies gang in GTA 2 is infamously crazy. As far as unpredictability goes, they are the poster children of such a term. Loony, as a word, means a crazy person, so it's an apt term for this gang Claude Speed might bump into through the course of GTA 2.

Spaz Funbag, the DJ of Lithium FM, is a member of the Loonies and he is as unpredictable as DJ hosts go. He constantly alters his voice and plays random sound effects, with almost no rhyme or reason. Strangely, the leader of The Loonies, Elmo, seems the most normal of the group. Then again, he uses a flamethrower to try and kill the protagonist.

#4 - Reni Wassulmaier

Rein's backstory isn't something players would immediately predict upon seeing them. While there is no issue in Reni being transgender, they still change their sex far more often than a person would've been able to do in the 80s. It is a video game, so it's understandable that it's done in the usual Rockstar humor manner that it's presented in.

Reni Wassulmaier was a prostitute that became an avant-garde film director that slept with one of the main antagonists, starred in some pornos, and has their life threatened by Diego Mendez because of their dealings with Victor Vance. It's a strange course of events that not many GTA characters can match in terms of lore.

#3 - The Truth

Conspiracy nuts are usually wild to listen to, and The Truth is no exception. While a lot of the topics he discusses are humorous in nature, they also tend to be out there in terms of what a player is used to listening to. He's a nice guy to CJ, but his actions are a lot more unpredictable than what the player is led to believe upon seeing him.

A hippie conspiracy nut who owns a marijuana farm is perfectly logical. However, him actually having several conflicts with the feds and even having CJ steal a jetpack is a little more unexpected. The fact that he's loyal to CJ is also pretty cool, given the nature of GTA games. Plus, his chats on Area 53 on WCTR are pretty amusing.

#2 - Catalina

Catalina's behavior between GTA III and GTA San Andreas is interesting. In the latter game, she sometimes talks about love and how she wants to kill CJ; two very different emotions. Her mood in GTA San Andreas seems to change randomly, much to CJ's unhappiness. Even when they break up, CJ can still get pestered by her via her phone calls, one of which includes her and Claude having sex.

It's likely that her behavior continues like this in the events preceding GTA III. Unlike CJ, Claude nearly dies at the hands of Catalina. Her prominence in the Colombian Cartel is likely a cause for her going crazier, making her eventual demise the only predictable thing about her. She is easily one of the most dangerous protagonists, just by virtue of her sheer unpredictability.

#1 - Trevor

Trevor is the poster child of a crazy sociopath who does anything and everything in the world of GTA. He has his good moments, and he also his horrifying moments. Trevor Philip's unpredictability would make him a terrifying person to meet in the real world, especially given how easily agitated he can get. Molestation, murder, drug trafficking; Trevor has done it all.

The random events Trevor Philips is involved in also showcase his erratic behavior, especially since he can always choose to give some of the random people away to the Altruist's Cult. Naturally, it's his presence in the storyline that throws most people off. After all, who could've predicted that the former tough guy, Johnny Klebitz, would become a wimp under Trevor's might.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.